Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity so appreciates all the donors, contractors and volunteers who make our new home at 218 Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin possible. If you drive by often (Hwy. 169) you probably noted that the home is nearly complete.
However, there are many criticisms and misinformation that are commonly spread in communities where Habitat for Humanity affiliates are located. Aitkin County is one of 30 affiliates in Minnesota that is building and repairing affordable housing and doing “Aging in Place” projects that benefits families of all types all over Minnesota.
To set the record straight:
Habitat for Humanity homeowners are on welfare.
Big false. In Aitkin County, our homeowners are hard-working folks. They work at such needed jobs as construction, landscaping, hair dressing, restaurants, health care, school para, county government, truck driving and much more. Habitat housing is decent and affordable working-class housing for local families.
Homeowners are given a free home.
Big falsehood. Habitat for Humanity homeowners are paying a monthly mortgage payment, along with taxes, insurance, utilities and all the upkeep on their homes just as any other homeowner does. They pay a mortgage for 20 or 25 years. Due to the discounts Habitat gets, along with a zero-interest loan, Habitat can offer more affordable payments than local rent. Homeowners also pay a cash down payment and work at least 300 hours on their home.
Habitat should not let unmarried folks, gays, minorities or other people we don’t like into their homes.
As a mortgage lender, Habitat falls under federal housing guidelines. We cannot discriminate on any basis. As long as the mortgage holder remains in the home and makes payments, they can choose who else lives there just as anyone can who owns their own home. Habitat does not allow predatory sex offenders to live in our homes or be involved with Habitat as a staff member, board member or volunteer.
Habitat is a government giveaway program.
Not true. While, for many years, Habitat for Humanity did not accept government funding, some funding is available now once the government found out what Habitat could do for their communities. Rather, Habitat benefits local governments by fixing up dilapidated or abandoned property. Homeowners pay taxes on 17 homes throughout Aitkin County. Also, this affiliate has purchased land from counties and cities and added benefits to the community, such as 150 feet of brand-new sidewalk along Hwy. 169 in Aitkin that pedestrians use each day.
Hand up not a handout.
Liberals and Conservatives of every spectrum choose to support Habitat for Humanity. It brings the community together to construct affordable housing and benefits local families. Homeowners learn about construction, home maintenance, budgeting, taxes and much more. Supporters know that this program is not a handout, not a giveaway, and that a family selection committee puts in tons of time and effort attempting to select the best family possible to buy the home.
Stay tuned. We’re hoping our next build will be in McGregor …
Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity can be reached at 218-927-5656 or aitkinhabi tat@gmail.com.
Our office, at the back of the Morris and Morris building, 214 First Ave. NW Aitkin, is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ann Schwartz is the executive director of Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity.
