I am sure that many have had the wonderful pleasure of driving in the great state of Montana. I had the fantastic pleasure of living in Montana for 12 years from 1983-1995. I very much like to return there for vacations and specifically fishing. I also do some preaching there on some occasions while on vacation.
One thing that most people know is that as you enter the state from any direction on any road there is a small sign that explains the reason for the white crosses held up by red posts that are placed along the highway.
If you miss the sign as you enter the state the posts seem to appear as randomly placed along the Montana roads. If you see the sign, you will know that they are actually placed strategically along the roads, sometimes several crosses on a single post, sometimes several posts in the same area. Each post and cross represent a life lost in a traffic crash.
Some of the posts are not decorated, others may be decorated with flowers, have a name attached, have various decorations including memorial stones, poems, a Bible verse, or written tributes. While living here I remember some of the people that I knew as I drive by the spot on the road where they lost their life.
Being an officiant at funerals I think about some of the things I have said to the families of those who have lost loved ones in traffic crashes. I usually say, “We hear and read about traffic deaths quite often with little thought about it, until it is someone we know and love, then it hits harder than expected.” Another obvious thing I put into words is, “We are all one breath from death,” and “We all drive on these roads every day without a thought of dying in a crash.” I know a highway patrol officer who says when he comes to a traffic fatality scene, he thinks, “This person or these people when they left home were not planning on dying today.” Another first responder said, “I never get used to a traffic death and I cannot hold back the tears when it is a child.”
What not to say is just as important, like, “We all have to go sometime,” or “That’s what happens when we are careless,” or “The way he drove I figured he’d get killed in a crash someday.” Words like that are not a bit comforting, and if you say them and someone from the family slaps or punches you, just know you deserved it, and punch or slap really was not hard enough because you were being an insensitive jerk.
We all know that 35,000 to 40,000 people die in traffic crashes every year in the United States, it’s just a number until it is one of our loved ones. We all continue to drive, of course, how do we live in the USA without an automobile? This is NOT another encouragement to drive with care, although I hope you do, rather it is a reminder that life is precious. Live every day as though God is watching. He is, and that this might be the day He is taking you into eternity. Treat others as though you may never see them again and when saying “bye” to your loved ones say it in a way that if you or they died that day there would be no regrets.
I like the white crosses along the Montana highways, I am glad they are crosses. I like the gentle message they send to drive with care and that life can end suddenly.
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingread ingsmith@gmail.com.
