We are approaching the halfway mark of the 2021-2022 school year. We have been in person throughout the year.
It has not always been easy and at times we have had to scramble to make sure classes and positions are filled, but we have met the challenges and we are moving forward. Our staff and our substitute staff all need to be thanked for their unending work during the current school year.
Once again the biggest thing families can do to help us out, is if your child is sick, please keep them home. It is what is best for their own health and the health of the school. I do want to thank our families for their support and help in ensuring that we are able to stay open in person with all students. It truly takes a team effort.
This past summer and into fall we have been able to complete most of the Phase 3 remodeling project. This phase of the project was started four years ago when Brad Kelvington was our superintendent. The three phases included: Phase 1 - remodeling and updating the third floor high school science area, Phase 2 - remodeling and updating the second floor high school science area and relocating the high school counseling office and Phase 3 - remodeling and updating the high school commons/cafeteria area and relocating our offices.
These projects were completed using a variety of resources. They were primarily funded using Long Term Facilities Maintenance revenues as well as a $495,000 Secure Entry grant that the district had received. By completing these three projects we are able to have two modern science areas for our junior and senior high school students. We have also been able to create a secure entry to the high school, located off the northwest corner of the building. We now have a centrally located counseling area in the high school with space for groups to meet as needed.
Included in the Phase 3 project was the relocating of the high school office near the northwest entry and relocating the district office to where the high school office was previously.
All three phases, along with the secure entry work have greatly improved our academic areas as well as providing an updated modern look for our students, staff, community and visitors as they enter our high school.
Also included in our remodeling work are a variety of HVAC improvements in both the high school and elementary buildings. We have also completed hallway and some classroom carpeting projects at Rippleside. Even with the work that has been completed, we have more work to do and facilities needs to be met.
In November, the voters of ISD #1 approved a $900,000 a year for 10 years Capital Projects Levy. I thank our community for their support and for placing their trust in our district. I also want to thank those community members and staff who worked hard to get the message out about our needs and how the capital projects levy will help us work toward meeting those needs. Again, the community came together to work on this levy and we got our message out to our community.
As we move forward, we will be researching ways to address our facilities needs. What are our priorities at Aitkin Public Schools as far as our facility needs? Where are our biggest needs?
We will update our facilities plan and create a renewed vision for our current facilities, buildings and district. We have a variety of needs and areas to be addressed, we need to determine what are our most important needs, from both the programming standpoint and our actual facilities standpoint. We will determine what areas are most in need of being addressed and how those areas impact and provide for the programming needs of our students and our programs.
As I look to the future of ISD #1, I am optimistic about the direction we are heading with making plans to address our educational needs. I look forward to working with our community as we create our goals for the future and do the work needed to meet those goals. I will continue to ask the community to support our district and to get involved when you can. We all do better when we all do better!
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
