The 2021-22 school year is in full swing with students back in class and participating in a wide range of activities.
Like the rest of our community, I wish the threat of the pandemic was behind us, but we will continue to manage as effectively as we can to keep our students safe and in the classroom for the full year.
You may have noticed that the school board and administration have been addressing a number of important decisions impacting the financial future of the Aitkin school district. This has been part of a year-long effort to stabilize our finances, invest in needed facility improvements and make a long-range plan for the district.
Most rural school districts in Minnesota are facing the same challenge as Aitkin. With the overwhelming majority of funding for school district operations coming from the state of Minnesota, we are forced to adapt when enrollment drops or when other state priorities impact education funding. Our school district receives $1 million less each year from the state than we did three years ago, and inflation has worsened that gap.
Since a school district cannot deficit-spend, we have to roll up our sleeves and balance our general fund every year, no matter how much state funding has declined.
During my time as superintendent, we have annually cut programs and/or staff positions. I believe that a fundamental part of my job is to manage the budget well. However, I am also certain that continual cuts will threaten our mission of empowering students to be lifelong learners and successful in their careers. A plan to stabilize our budget issues is critical for our district’s future.
We now have that plan. Thanks to federal COVID-relief grants, we can address the financial impact of the pandemic on our schools with investments in improved HVAC and temporarily restoring a few staff positions. These funds are one-time grants, so we need to be careful that our investments won’t simply delay difficult budget decisions for a few more years.
We have also proposed a 10-year capital projects levy, which will be decided by voters as a November referendum. The capital projects levy will allow us to make needed repairs in our schools, update technology, invest in career and technical education and return to a regular bus replacement schedule. You can learn more about this plan at allfor1aitkin.org.
Why a capital projects levy? Two reasons. First, we can use this levy for some expenses that would often require funding from our general fund, which will reduce the chances of a future deficit. Second, a capital projects levy spreads the property tax impact more evenly across more types of property. The tax impact on homeowners will be 60% less than with an operating levy, which is the most common type of general fund levy used by school districts.
If approved, the owner of an average-valued home in the city of Aitkin will see a $3 per month increase from this referendum, while those in the remainder of Aitkin County will see a $6 increase, primarily because of the higher value of homes in those areas.
Local voters will decide whether to approve this levy on Nov. 2. With approval, we believe we will have a financial plan in place that can sustain us for the next several years. If voters reject the referendum, significant budget cuts will be necessary next year to avoid a deficit, which would likely mean losing 8-12 teaching positions.
But this financial plan isn’t the end of our work. Over the next few years, the school district needs to implement plans to stabilize and increase enrollment. We have a great story to tell, and working with our community leaders, we are confident we can help attract new families and businesses to this area once our budget is stabilized.
Finally, the school board is working on a long-term master plan for the property the school district owns just southeast of the city of Aitkin. I believe it was wise for the district to have made the land investment, but I also agree that the uncertainty about any future use of this land has been confusing to residents. The board has spent the past six months looking at preliminary versions of a plan for that land, but any final land-use decisions will not be made without extensive community input. If that land is to be used for school buildings down the road, it will require voters to approve a plan through another referendum.
There are a number of issues being discussed by the school board and the administration. All of this work is focused on one goal –provide a great education for the students who live in this area. If you have questions about any parts of this plan, please contact me at dstifter@isd1.org or at 218-927-7100.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
