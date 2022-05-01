For 86 years I have failed to recognize the uniqueness of my mother. My mother has segmental heterochromia.
According to the World Wide Web approximately 200,000 people in the world have this condition.
It is not contagious. It is not genetic. It is not fixable. It is not painful. It does not require any type of treatment or medication.
She has had it her entire life.
There is no way to eliminate it nor a reason to. It does not affect her walking or talking, eating or drinking or her mental capacity.
Segmental heterochromia is the coloration of the eyes.
My mother has a blue and brown eye. Her right eye is all blue but her left eye is blue and brown.
Another uniqueness of my mother is her name. Her name consists of every vowel: a, e, i, o, u, and sometimes y.
So let’s play a game! Write out your whole name. Ellen Rae Bridges.
Now remove all the duplicated letters.
What letters do you have left? N A B I D G S
Next you see how many words you can spell with the remaining letters.
Bad, sad, gad, dig, digs, bid, bids, nib … You get the idea?
What is the longest word you can create from the letters?
With my mother’s name, she nor I could come up a single English word. This is what is unique about my mother.
Her letters are: c-j-q-k-v-y-u
Even with her quirks - I still love her.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired.
