Through the years and in the cause of trying to stay fit, shoes for the much promoted activities of walking and jogging have become not only more varied in design but flashier.
They are a far cry from my long ago youth when the only athletic shoes I knew were gym shoes made of white canvas with a flat sole and basically no support built into their design. We could even write on them.
How did we ever survive without the current glow-in-the-dark laces, sole configurations and the increasingly high cost of the many styles displayed and worn to encourage athletic or even casual but fashionable use. Admittedly, they are easier on the feet, encouraging physical activity and massive sales with their trendy appeal.
There is a significant and positive difference in footwear fashion now than we ever knew growing up in my generation and my feet are more than happy to enjoy the current improvements. I must confess that wearing a new pair of walking shoes with fuchsia trim and improved arch support is an undeniable treat.
Growing up wearing saddle shoes, penny loafers and pumps was sufficient fashion as a teenager but I did graduate to a strapped high heel design for the prom which did feel glamorous. After that, there was no turning back resulting in styles that presented some challenge. Stiletto heels took some very careful walking if you did not want to keel over having gotten a heel caught in the gravel driveway or as you teetered going up or down the front porch. They still exist.
Fashion knows no bounds as another ragingly popular shoe design also presented a certain amount of risk. When our teenaged daughter was wearing the latest fad in shoes at the time, she fell out of them dashing out the front door to catch the school bus. She was wearing clogs. When would wooden shoes ever be considered comfortable much less fashionable? I must say that the plus for them was that wooden soles were indestructible. Thankfully, their popularity did not last long but fashions seldom do.
It can be said that there are a couple of shoe styles that hardly ever seem to fade into oblivion. “Flats” come to mind.
They are ever-present in one form or another as are thongs and the endless variety of sandals. I must confess that I do keep two pairs of dress shoes boxed on my closet shelf – one chunky, low-heeled and extremely comfortable and the other a suede pair of high heels, open-toed with a bow. Oh, how I love those shoes and they still see the light of day, but rarely.
In retirement, I find ease wearing slippers which means that my shoes are now limited to a basic collection of those with a design that do not challenge my ability to keep my balance. Comfort is prime time and my new walking shoes boast of memory foam.
Memory, now that’s a subject that does not depend on the style of my shoes. We’ll talk later…
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
