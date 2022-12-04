In the last few years, I have heard many say something to the effect of, “I don’t know what is going on or what is normal anymore.” They are feeling confused by things that are happening and things they are hearing and seeing. So, the baseline needs to be established on what is actually normal, natural and innocent.
This is what is normal, natural and innocent concerning gender. There are only two genders/sexes. A baby born with X and Y chromosomes is a male (boy) and grows up to be a man. Perhaps to even become a father and grandfather.
A baby born with two X chromosomes is a female (girl) and grows up to be a woman. Perhaps even to become pregnant, give birth and become a mother and grandmother.
Men and women get married as virgins, a heterosexual marriage, and become a family. Some married men and women add to the family by reproducing male and/or female children.
This is what is normal, natural and innocent concerning race. There is only one race, the human race. All people are created equal and have inalienable rights; I’ve read that somewhere.
Skin color does not determine value. We are to treat all people with respect and judge them according to the content of their character, not the color of their skin; something I have also heard somewhere.
This is what is normal, natural and innocent concerning law and order. Those who do not honor and respect their fellow human beings are held accountable and expected to change their behavior, or be removed from society. The justice system and law enforcement personnel are to police the people and hold them accountable to the law and order of a civilized society. They also need to police themselves and be examples of integrity.
This is what is normal, natural and innocent concerning chemicals and drugs. Refraining from using legal and illegal chemicals/drugs in order to alter reality. Protecting the human body from harmful chemicals and addictive behavior and addictions.
What you have just read does several things. First, it shows how far we as people and a nation have moved away from what is normal, natural and innocent. Second, it sends off feelings of dislike for the author because when the message is rejected, the messenger becomes the point of attack. Third, it shows how every person, including this messenger, has messed up; blown it at some point in life. Fourth, it invites all people to begin the journey back to what is normal, natural and innocent.
People eventually implode when violating what is normal, natural and innocent. Their lives become unmanageable and destructive to themselves and othersas regrets are many and relationships are severed. Likewise, as history shows, when nations violate normal, natural and innocent norms they eventually implode.
I could say so much more. I do not stand in condemnation of anyone. Please consider this a voice and message to every individual conscience and the conscience of USAmerica to begin the journey back to normal, natural and innocent.
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin.
