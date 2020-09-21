Blind spot: An area where a person’s view is blocked, either by an obstruction or because of a defect of the eye.
Perhaps the most common example is that of getting a clear view either behind or to the side when driving an automobile. Reliance on mirrors alone can produce blind spots, which is why they should be reinforced by direct visual conformation. Defects of the eye and certain diseases can create areas in the field of vision that are blurry, dark, or altogether blank. “Tunnel vision,” as far as a physical effect, is the loss of peripheral vision, and the inability to see anything other than what’s immediately in front of us.
And then there are the blind spots that leave us in the dark that are created by our own state of mind. There are treatments and surgeries for certain types of eye defects and diseases, and car designs can change with improved mirror placement and better rear visibility. But our mental blind spots are personally much more difficult to detect, let alone accept, because we have lived with them so long, we tend to deny their existence even when pointed out to us with irrefutable evidence. The expression, “to turn a blind eye” is apropos.
One should not confuse the above paragraph as a lapse into philosophical musing unconnected to scientific inquiry. Studies have shown repeatedly that we see and magnify what we want to see or expect to see and we ignore or trivialize what we don’t want to see, which means much of reality escapes our attention either intentionally or by accident. We build or strive to build, as it is often a “work in progress,” a mental cocoon to buffer against a “real world” reality filled with cruelty, injustice, and intolerance. Most have to do this, each in his or her own way, or we are left with just two other choices: Accept it, otherwise known as to “go with the flow,” or do something to try to make right what we may consider the “wrongs”of the world. Almost everyone opts for the first and second way of coping, and few the third. We cannot, it seems, escape our hereditary tendency to “follow the herd” whether it be in the realm of cultural, political, religious, or social practices.
An important function of the conscious mind is to filter out all of the extraneous stimuli and focus only on what we think is relevant. We all do this continually. For example while driving a vehicle our senses take in much more information that we need, and these distractions are blotted out by the more pressing need to focus on driving. We read a book or watch a movie that completely captures our attention and everything else fades away. We share an intimate moment with a significant other and the outside world evaporates.
Questioning our own mental construct of reality entails risk, even though we may come to realize that our own is decidedly lacking in its scope and vision; in effect recognizing our own “tunnel vision.” And of course the hardest thing of all, if not borderline impossible, is abandoning our carefully constructed “reality” entirely and accepting a new paradigm, and realizing no other view of reality comes without its own blind spots.
A life-long resident of northern Minnesota, Terry Mejdrich is a former math teacher and farmer turned mystery author and freelance writer.
