Summer in Minnesota brings sunshine and excitement with campgrounds and cabins opening and families heading out on vacation. All of the extra vehicle traffic makes Memorial Day to Labor Day a deadly time for traffic fatalities.
Unfortunately, this time frame is also dangerous for your young drivers as college and high school end and they’re driving more often during the summer. That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is reminding all Minnesotans to drive safely.
Extra enforcement to slow down speeding motorists will take place July 1-31.
Through May 22 of this year, there were 34 fatalities linked to unsafe speeds.
Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. Alcohol-related crashes contributed to 17 fatalities through May 22. The extra impaired enforcement campaign runs Aug. 19-Sept. 5.
The Minnesota State Patrol will continue Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) patrols through the summer to focus on speed and criminal activity.
As of May 26, Minnesota is already at 126 traffic fatalities for 2022, compared to 151 in 2021. The fatality report for 2022 so far: 11 pedestrians, nine motorcyclists, one ATV rider and 103 vehicle crashes.
Buckle up, drive at safe speeds and pay attention.
Send traffic-related questions to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
