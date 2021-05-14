A major task on our plate here at the forestry office is the start of our spring fire season.
In our area, we can have potentially high wildfire danger as soon as the snow melts. The dead, brown grass in fields and swamps is dry and ready to burn. That, coupled with dry air and gusty winds mean woods, fields and swamps can ignite easily and fires can spread quickly. These conditions can continue until things “green up.” In fact, 76% of all wildfires in Minnesota occur during the months of March, April and May.
Many people like to use the longer days and warmer weather of spring to clean up their yards and dispose of the materials by burning them. In Minnesota, 90% of our wildfires are started by people, and a total of 40% start when fires used to burn leaves, brush and grass escape control.
It is even possible for large piles that were burned in fall or winter to reignite and start fires the next spring. Considering that most fires are human-caused, it should not be surprising that historically, more fires have occurred on Saturday than any other day of the week.
Over the last 10 years, Aitkin County has averaged 30 wildfires and 485 acres burned per year. The area around Little Falls typically has the largest number of fires, but northwest Minnesota – around Warroad – usually has the largest number of acres burned.
These fires often result in the destruction of natural resources and property, and can be very expensive for the people that start them. There are trained DNR firefighters, volunteer firemen, and equipment ready to put out fires, but an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It is up to you to ensure that campfires, burn piles, and other fires are completely extinguished when leaving. Maintain vehicles and equipment to minimize the potential for sparks and other sources of heat. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that could ignite a fire when fire danger is elevated. Never park a vehicle over tall, dry grass.
You can protect your property from wildfires by removing dead trees and shrubs within 100 feet of your home. Another good practice is to keep a 30-foot fire-free space around your home by raking up leaves and keeping your grass short. Think “lean, clean and green.” Other good practices include keeping your gutters clean and storing firewood at least 30 feet away from your house.
Outdoor burning requires a burning permit, with a few exceptions. No permit is required for small recreational campfires, when the fire is contained inside a device designed for cooking or heating, or when the ground has at least three inches of continuous snow cover around the burn area. With a burning permit, you are also allowed to burn clean, unpainted lumber without any nails or screws in it. Burning garbage is never allowed. If you want to burn an area of swamp, woods, grass or pile of brush, you will need to get a burning permit.
You can get burning permits at your local DNR Forestry office, township fire wardens scattered around the county and even some local businesses. To help reduce wildfires, DNR Forestry has the ability to restrict the writing of burning permits when temperatures are high, humidity is low, and winds are strong. This is not a “burning ban.” Burning bans are used very rarely when fire danger conditions are so extreme that no burning is allowed. Spring burning permit restrictions do not ban all burning but rather they restrict the burning most often responsible for wildfires during high risk conditions. The practice of restricting burning permits began 20 years ago and has reduced spring wildfires by 30%.
If burning permits are not available, there are other options. Aitkin County is opening a yard waste disposal site near the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill five miles south of Aitkin, west of 169 on 310th Lane. Starting May 20, it will be open from noon-4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays to accept brush, branches, leaves and grass clippings. Additionally, there is a compost/brush disposal site next to the Shamrock Town Hall, north of McGregor.
Fire can be used for an enjoyable pastime and as a useful tool, but think twice and proceed with caution during these dry spring months. Always get a burning permit when required, and remember what Smokey Bear has been telling us for 77 years – “Only you can prevent wildfires!”
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
