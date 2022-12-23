Since coming to Riverwood Healthcare Center as CEO, I’ve learned that this community values and appreciates our long legacy of great health care.
Throughout our organization’s 67-year history, we have remained committed to growing and evolving to meet the increasing demand for health care services and to improve care in our hospital, clinics and community.
Every three years, Riverwood conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to better understand the communities we serve by identifying, analyzing and prioritizing community health needs. In collaboration with community partners, organizations and individuals, priority areas are identified and strategies are put in place to address local health needs.
You can view our 2022 CHNA report and 2022 Implementation Plan at www.river wood
As we move forward, community health improvement and prevention efforts are crucial to our mission of providing high-quality, personalized and compassionate care to the communities we serve. In addition to our CHNA and implementation plan, our board of directors and Riverwood team have embarked on a strategic planning process with the goal of completing a new, comprehensive three-year strategic plan by spring of 2023.
Two major projects are currently underway to help Riverwood expand services and more effectively serve and bring value to our patients and community.
Over the next year, Riverwood will make a transition to a new electronic health record (EHR) built by EPIC and provided to us by OCHIN. OCHIN Epic Electronic Health Record will replace the one now hosted by Allina Health. This project got underway this fall and the new system will go live in January 2024. The new vendor will allow more flexibility in customizing the electronic health record and more agility in making strategic advancements and improvements in how we use our EHR systems with patients. This digital technology change will enhance Riverwood’s ability to provide patient-centered care and serve patients in a more responsive manner.
Our surgery and clinic expansion project is progressing smoothly. The new and larger space will allow us to better support the use of robotics in surgical procedures, double our operating rooms from three to six and will include five procedure rooms including three endoscopy suites, all of which will include enhanced privacy and comfort for patients. Completion of this project is projected for Fall 2024.
For a rural health care system, we consistently hear from patients that the high quality and advanced care available here greatly exceeds their expectations. In the year ahead, we hope you will continue to take advantage of the outstanding providers, caregiversand services Riverwood offers right here in Aitkin County and in the Garrison and Mille Lacs Lake area and region.
Ken Westman is the chief executive officer for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed critical access hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor.
