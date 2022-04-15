As we begin the fourth and final quarter of the 2021-2022 school year, I have been doing some reflecting on Aitkin Public Schools and how well we provide a quality education for our students.
I am not normally someone who will bet the house on standardized test scores. However, it is a mark that is used statewide to make comparisons and it creates ongoing discussions not only about how well schools in general are doing but how well our school is doing specifically.
Last week, I looked at our data that is available on the Minnesota Department of Education website under Minnesota school report cards. Using this data, I made comparisons between Aitkin and eight area schools: Crosby/Ironton, Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, McGregor, Hill City, Isle, Onamia and Northland schools.
Here is what I was able to gather in reviewing our Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) test results from 2021 compared to the eight surrounding districts:
• In mathematics Aitkin Schools ranked #1,
• In reading Aitkin Schools ranked #3 and
• In science Aitkin Schools ranked #5.
MDE also collected a variety of other data points as well and out of the nine area schools:
• Aitkin Schools ranked #1 with a 95.2% attendance rate,
• Aitkin Schools ranked #2 with 92% of students feeling their teachers and staff were caring and
• In 2020, Aitkin Schools ranked #2 with a 91.8% graduation rate.
What does this data show us about Aitkin Public Schools?
It shows that we have a staff that cares about our students, that our students want to be in school, that our students’ test scores are very strong and that our students graduate at higher than state average and higher than all but one of the other eight schools. We have also gained in the number of students who open enroll to our district. In 2020 we had a net gain of just over 19 students choosing to come to Aitkin Schools instead of enroll in their home district. That number was two in 2017. We have had a net gain of 17 open-enrolled students since 2017.
We as a school do not do it ourselves. We have outstanding communities that believe in and support our students and our school programs. We cannot thank you enough for that continued support. Due to the work our students and staff do and the support of our families and community, we will continue to provide a quality education for our communities.
We are doing good work, but we are not done!
Yes, we can do better!
Yes, we will do better!
We are ISD #1!
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.