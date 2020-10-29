Here we are nearing the end of October in the 2020-2021 Covid-19 school year.
I want to start with encouraging everyone to do their civic duty and get out and vote on or before Nov. 3. Elections matter and your vote matters! Be a part of the greatest democracy in the history of the world and go out and vote.
What an unpredictable first two months of the school year it has been. We have had our share of challenges and opportunities for growth, to say the least, but here we are, working hard and moving forward. There is a lot of uncertainty and sometimes it all seems a bit scary. To paraphrase Mr. Rogers, he once said his mom told him in uncertain or scary times to look for the helpers. We are fortunate to have many helpers in our community.
One of the most asked questions of the 2020-2021 school year is “when are we changing and going to hybrid or distance learning?” There is no quick and easy answer for this question. I am in regular contact with Aitkin County Health and Human Services as well as Riverwood Healthcare Center to review data and discuss a variety of concerns. The state did provide a Covid-19 index number to help us get our plans for the year in place. We still look at that as a data piece, but not as the only data when we make decisions for the following week(s).
We also look at if the transmission of Covid-19 can be traced back to our school facilities, which as of today we do not have any. We have had students quarantine due to symptoms and some even out due to having the virus, but in those cases the transmission of the virus did not happen in school. Many cases are considered community transfer, which means it could have been picked up anywhere in the community. I also look at the percentage of positive cases.
Our overall numbers are going up, but so are the number of people being tested. Our percentage of positive tests for the last five weeks reported has remained low, below 5%. The last reporting percentage for Oct. 10 was 3.3%.
At school we work hard to social distance our students. We do require all students and staff to wear masks. After every class period or switch of rooms, tables, desks, counters etc. are wiped down with a COVID-19 disinfectant. I believe the safest place for our children to be is in our buildings, receiving in-person instruction. Our students and staff are doing what they need to do to make this all work. It looks different, it feels different, but for the most part it is working.
Earlier this month it was National School Lunch week. Our school lunchroom staff is amazing. Last spring they went from serving hot meals in the school one day to bagging up two daily meals a day for over 350 kids the next. They also provided two meals a day for about 125 kids all summer long. This fall they are making hot lunches as well as having meals available for our remote learners. The kitchen staff is always willing to do what needs to be done, to make sure everyone is getting a meal.
Our custodians have also seen a change in their work days. The added responsibilities of cleaning frequent touch areas, being ready to jump and help wipe down tables at lunch or hauling lunch garbage from classrooms at Rippleside. There are so many things that they do on a daily basis just to help others out.
This week is School Bus Safety week. A shout out to our bus drivers! They now wipe down all seats and frequent contact areas after every route. They are required to wear masks as do students when they are riding the bus. Our drivers take pride in their work and they do it well. They keep the safety of our students as their top priority.
I know I could go on about other staff in our district, they are all worthy of our thanks and praise. If you have the opportunity to thank an employee of the school, take the time to do it. This model of education has proven to be challenging for us all, and our staff regardless of their role, are living it every day, doing their best for our children, your children.
We are ISD #1.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools.
