There are always weather woes and this winter is no exception. We have had more than an acceptable number of frigid, breath breaking, finger numbing polar air days descend on us as we huddle our lives against the vortex of cold that is unknown to many outside our state’s boundaries.
You are a weather warrior here if you manage to rescue the garbage can from the end of the driveway without skidding over into an icy heap.
Extremes like this come as no surprise and with our typical nonchalance about weather, are grudgingly accepted. Not that we don’t complain about it, we do, especially when the car is kicking up a fuss coughing into the reality of having to actually start. “Really? You expect the motor to turn over and head down the road in this absurd cold?” Which either could be us or the motor talking, or both.
With grudging trust while muttering complaints under our breath, the car will actually start. But that is only the beginning as we sit stiff and wary until our fingers warm up enough to allow them to relax their grip on the steering wheel and the heater coughs though the first blast of cold air into a meager spurt of heat. With a good dose of grit, a stream of something resembling warming air will trickle out as a promise to at least get us to the grocery store.
None of this is news. It is a known factor of cold here, often at the misery index that can happen anytime during a range of six months. A year ago, the first igloo weather arrived for two weeks in October. On the flip side and only once as I recall, golf courses put the flags back out on the greens in November and December and convertibles drove with their tops down. A faint but glorious memory which we probably paid for in May.
That alone can argue that the seasons here cannot and will not ever be defined by the calendar. It does make us resilient and always willing for conversation which is a favor when we are housebound and talking to the walls rather than attempting to risk inhaling a breath of icicles. It is also dicey to walk down the driveway for the paper or to get the mail. That effort requires that you not be in a hurry and can manage very small steps, or snowshoes.
One year, I sprawled into a snowbank attempting to pick up the mail and in another, my husband skidded backward in the driveway gashing his head. Urgent care was our next stop.
Not to put too fine a point on glacial Minnesota weather (if that is ever possible), I am always amazed and confounded by those who are intrepid enough after they have dutifully steamed themselves to the boiling point, to jump into the arctic waters of a lake.
If one is patient, the reward for winter’s survival is to eventually enjoy our own natural sauna which is called July.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
