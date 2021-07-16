A month has passed since we celebrated Aitkin’s Class of 2021. I am proud of their resilience as they pushed through such a challenging school year. I am also grateful to the teachers and staff, families and community members who continue to support our schools.
Today, Aitkin’s 92% graduation rate – among the top 20% of school districts in Minnesota – demonstrates our community’s commitment to help our students become life-long learners.
While we are preparing for the new school year, we are also working to address challenges facing the school district.
Our school buildings require significant investments in infrastructure, air quality and technology to maintain a healthy, safe and productive learning environment. Both Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School need updated HVAC systems, computer and technology improvements, as well as upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems and roofing. Several school buses need more repairs than our maintenance budget allows; others need to be replaced.
At the same time, the district has been stuck in a perpetual cycle of budget cuts due to rising operating costs, inadequate state funding and a loss of state revenue from declining enrollment. Over the last four years, we have cut more than $1 million from the operating budget, including more than 15 faculty and staff positions. Despite these measures, the district faces a projected budget deficit of $808,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.
We know we can’t keep cutting our operating budget, which covers salaries, utilities, supplies and student services, without impacting learning.
In an effort to end this cycle, the Aitkin School Board recently considered a new plan that would help stabilize our budget and address some of the most critical needs of our schools. The plan will use one-time federal grants (ESSER funds) that are allocated for expenses arising from the pandemic, along with a local levy referendum that would provide ongoing budget support.
School districts around the country are benefiting from these federal grants. However, there are clear restrictions in how they are used. Over the next three years, we will use these funds to modernize our HVAC systems, purchase cafeteria equipment and provide temporary support for three teaching positions. This plan meets federal and state guidelines, addresses building needs and reduces some pressure on the operating budget.
This November, we will seek a Capital Projects Levy from local residents. If approved, we will raise $900,000 a year for the next 10 years that can be used for building projects, technology and transportation. This will allow us to make additional improvements in our buildings without using the operating fund. In fact, some current technology and transportation expenses can be shifted to this levy, further reducing pressure on the operating budget.
I have been asked why we are not seeking an operating levy, which many area school districts already use. There are advantages to an operating levy, as the money can be used for nearly any district expense. However, an operating levy places most of the tax burden on homeowners, while a capital projects levy distributes the tax burden among all properties. The difference is substantial, as the owner of a median-value home in Aitkin County will pay $6 a month for the capital projects levy, far less than the nearly $15 per month for an operating levy.
We should also recognize that we are getting additional help from the state’s 2021-2023 budget agreement. That increase will allow us to keep up with inflationary increases for the next two years, but won’t alleviate our ongoing budget challenge.
In summary, the district’s financial plan includes:
• Making necessary cuts to the current budget
• Using one-time pandemic relief funds for building needs and operating expenses
• Choosing a Capital Projects Levy to spread the tax impact more evenly
• Using the increase in state dollars to address inflationary increases in our budget
By doing this, we will gain some budget stability, make critical investments in our schools, and address building, technology and transportation needs.
Soon, the district will launch a website to help community members learn more about the needs of our schools, the school board’s plan and where and when to vote in November. If you have questions or suggestions, please contact me at dstifter@isd1.org or 218-927-7100.
We appreciate your ongoing support.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.