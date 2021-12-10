This is definitely the fifth season in Minnesota – grey and cold. It can happen in between almost any of the other four, leaving me shivering and at a loss for exactly what to wear.
It is either too soon for the big shift to boots and parkas if the leaves are still on the trees, or too soon not to wear them when the tulips are blooming. It has all happened before, even when the seasons have dwindled to two – hot and cold.
At this time of year, I resist wearing winter clothes for as long as possible before the serious cold settles in. With any luck, I will layer on everything possible before I can no longer avoid swaddling myself into a cocoon.
In this weather central of the world, our seasons can be glorious, like the ones we have just enjoyed, or absurd which we are about to participate in or so the oracles of weather tell us. Either the sun rarely shines and ice frosts the windows and our eyelashes, or it crafts a delightful surprise bordering on balmy which is a nearly extinct word to describe winter in these parts.
As weather warriors, we pride ourselves on being prepared. Not always ready, but prepared. My boots are now in a holding pattern in the back door closet and I have braved getting out a couple of jackets and some gloves. But that is my limit for the moment as we flip the calendar to the holidays.
I have an indelible memory of the Halloween and Thanksgiving blizzards of 30 years ago which were thankfully canceled again this year with a mere blip of snow. It gave me confidence that we might make it all the way through the next month (or two or three) without having to climb a snowbank to the mailbox.
Over the river and through the woods with sleigh bells ringing remains a favorite old melody this time of year. The reality is that I will have enough trouble navigating my car on ice or snow-clogged roads without the bells or the tune. But a sleigh would be nice.
At the moment, however, I need to focus on preparing for the coming weeks by baking some holiday goodies and stoking up the supply of wrapping paper and ribbon. To scale down my mountain of holiday decorations, I did brave the cold garage the other day to retrieve a couple of storage boxes, chock-o-block full of them to sort through in preparation for trimming the house in the coming days.
I invited the kids to stop by anytime to choose whatever they like in the assortment to take home for their own decorating. The unsurprising generational response was “but Mother, we have so much of our own to deal with.”
Accumulated holiday decorations like wintry weather have a way of creating an impression of “enough already’.” Then it is time to take a breath, sit in a comfy chair and enjoy the fruitcake.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
