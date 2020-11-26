Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, a collaborative team approach has been vital to keeping our communities safe. Nine months later, Riverwood Healthcare Center continues to work with a number of community partners as we battle this virus.
Since day one of the pandemic the staff of Aitkin County Public Health has been collaborating with Riverwood on what we can do together to keep local residents informed of the latest precautions, incidence of positive cases, and testing options.
The public health staff have played a vital role as liaisons with the Minnesota Department of Health to monitor the virus cases locally, assisting with contact tracing and providing resources, information or essential services to those in quarantine or isolation to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Last spring, our local schools in Aitkin, Hill City and McGregor had to quickly pivot from in-person learning to distance learning methods as schools closed across the country. This involved getting students digital devices, figuring out solutions for those with poor internet access in some parts of the county and a vast amount of details pertaining to learning and other needs of kids at a wide range of ages, including reinventing graduation for seniors.
Kudos to all those teachers who stepped up to take on the challenge of connecting with their students online. And to the parents who supervised and supported the new distance learning methods for their kids. We know distance learning is a challenge because teaching and learning are by their very nature interactive with benefits from real time face-to-face communication.
As we moved into fall, our schools continue to vigilantly protect the health and safety of their staff and students, starting the school year with in-person learning while some have had to transition to distance learning models as the rate of infection in the community has risen significantly. Riverwood continues to be actively engaged with the school superintendents and public health staff weekly to monitor COVID-19 concerns, including situations around positive cases and testing.
The area’s long-term care and assisted living facilities have been doing everything they can to protect their residents and staff. On regular calls with these partners we are able to identify potential ways to work together and to learn from one another. One way Riverwood has been able to assist is by offering N95 masks along with the fit testing to ensure the masks have a tight seal.
Aitkin County CARE has done community outreach to help get needed services to our elders, including partnering with us to provide rides home from the hospital. They are also offering virtual classes to help seniors stay healthy and active.
Our Riverwood Auxiliary and other community members provided a vital service to Riverwood. They have sewn and donated more than 13,000 masks for use in our facilities and the community. In addition, some have sewn caps and gowns to be used as personal protective equipment by our health care workers.
We are fortunate to have a wonderful team of health care heroes here at Riverwood and serving our community in a wide range of roles. Over the last nine months, our first responders, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers have all played an important role on the frontlines in protecting the health and safety of our communities. Along with our Riverwood staff they have stepped up to do whatever it takes to protect our people in this health crisis. I want to especially give a high five to all the nurses in the hospital, along with any other staff, who are providing direct care to individuals with the virus.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Riverwood continues to take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all patients, providers and staff. Virtual video care visits are encouraged, unless the individual needs to be seen in person. All people entering our facilities are being screened and visitors are restricted temporarily until COVID-19 case numbers decline.
During this time of giving thanks, we express our gratitude for the tremendous efforts of all those who are working so hard to keep us all healthy and safe. We also express condolences to all those who have lost loved ones to the virus or are struggling with poor health following COVID-19 illness.
This Thanksgiving may look different for family celebrations this year, but we will get through this by supporting each other. The bright spot on the horizon is the upcoming distribution of a safe vaccine during the months ahead.
Todd Sandberg is the chief executive officer for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison, and McGregor.
