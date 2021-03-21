Driving an automobile is an inexact science for sure but a little less pressure on the pedals and more pressure in the tires will save lives and energy. I do have a bit of expertise in this area because I am a vocationally-trained auto mechanic.
A person’s right foot controls two floor pedals when driving. The more pressure you put on these pedals the more money you are spending, in other words increased pressure results in increased cost and decreased pressure results in decreased cost.
Let’s consider the accelerator or gas pedal. A slower acceleration can save up to 100 gallons of gas per year in the average vehicle. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the cost of fast acceleration. When moving from a stop and when accelerating from a slower to a faster speed just remember less pressure on the pedal means less fuel used. Also, when driving a big mistake many make is to forget to keep steady pressure on the pedal. Decreasing and increasing speed (erratic driving speed) is costly. A cruise control will really save fuel along with all the other new speed and braking sensors because it better controls the “pressure on the pedal” than manual control.
Now, let’s consider the brake pedal. The brake slows and stops the motion of the auto thus wasting the energy used to make it move in the first place. Make it a point to learn when coming to a stop or slowing for a turn to release pressure on the accelerator pedal early, resting the foot for a time of coasting, then lightly applying the brake for an easy smooth stop. Many keep pressure on the gas pedal right up to the stop or turn then apply heavy pressure or “dynamite” the brake; what a waste of energy! Anticipate stops and turns and coast into them so less pressure is put on the brake pedal, this will save wear and tear on the car and save money.
Now let’s consider the air pressure in the tires. In the United States, we can save up to 1.25 billion gallons of gas per year if drivers would just keep their tires correctly inflated. That is why federal law now mandates that car makers install a tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to warn the driver of low pressure if it is 20% or more too low. A tire that is 10% low is wasting energy, much less one that is 20%. Air temperature also has an effect on tire pressure. A 40-degree Fahrenheit lower temperature causes the average tire to lose five psi, so the old story is true, every fall we need to put “winter air” in our tires. Properly inflated tires in winter also provide better traction and control.
When I walk through a parking lot, my wife now forbids me to point out all the under-inflated tires. Just pay attention sometime when walking through parking lots and you will notice low pressure in many of the tires. Take some time to walk around your car and look at the tires, you may want to buy a pressure gauge and learn to check the tire inflation, the money you save is your own. The average fill up is about $2 less per 15 gallons when tires are properly inflated. Add in the cost of premature tire wear and failure due to under inflation and the number gets even higher.
A couple simple things: Less pressure on the throttle and brake pedals and recommended pressure in your tires is good for the environment, for safety and good for your bank account. I seldom if ever comment when I am a passenger because any suggestions are usually not well received, but I do hope this bi-partisan information will be heeded. During COVID quarantine my car got five days to the gallon.
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (retired) in Aitkin and Brainerd, reach him - writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
