The World Wide Web (WWW.) has allowed the internet to promote pornography and it has gone wild. It is a multibillion-dollar industry which makes more money than professional football, hockey, basketball and baseball combined.
Also, the primary leaders in developing the WWW were pornographers. They could see the riches of the internet in the proliferation of their product.
In the last few weeks some media outlets are beginning to cover this pornography travesty. Specifically, they have been focused on “Porn hub.” The focus is specifically targeting videos that show rape, child porn, strangulation, sexual assault and revenge porn, just to name a few of the worst. The numbers of just this one site are beyond what anyone can imagine.
“Porn hub” is a very popular porn site, it has been listed as number 10 of the most visited sites in the world. “Porn hub” is number 10, so there are nine other more popular sites. “Porn hub” is visited 3.5 billion times every month. It also makes a profit from three billion ad impressions every day.
Sobering is the thought of the billions of people visiting this twisted site, or for that matter porn sites in general. Upon finding themselves in the news “Porn hub” has now said it has removed 10 million plus videos that were unverified, controversial and questionable in the last few days. If you include the other nine sites above “Porn hub” and all those thousands of lesser sites we can say with certainty that there are too many sites and videos to count.
I had not heard of this site until it found its way into the news cycle but I do know about porn. Hollywood and the entertainment industry have promoted nudity and twisted sex acts for years. It has taken a toll on many. Most people have seen some forms of porn by “accident” but many seek it out daily or weekly and are suffering from being addicted. It is a powerful addiction that is compared to meth because it stimulates the same chemicals in the brain.
Two problems exist in the subject of using and addictions. The first are the providers of the “bad stuff.” The second are the consumers of the same. If no one was consuming,the sellers would go out of business. If no one was providing, then no one would be consuming.
We have already learned that laws, law enforcement, and courts do little to stop people from making poor choices. So, I would encourage all of us to take an honest look at our own lives and make better choices. Choices that keep us in touch with reality along with clear minds.
Billions of people are using many different things from gambling to tobacco to alcohol to legal and illegal drugs to pornography and sex, among other things. The purpose of using any of the things is to escape reality. A temporary distraction is one thing – an escape is another.
Looking at the numbers, the statistics, it is safe to estimate that at least 50% of the population in the USA are living with fog in their minds. An intentional choice to cloud the mind using some form of escape from reality. Tragic indeed!
If you are struggling with an addiction, I can point you in a positive direction to receive help. If you are using any of the things listed above and you have convinced yourself and others that you are not addicted then you DO most likely have an issue.
So, get honest with yourself; admit you have a problem and seek out help. For help with any issue email me, notpornno@gmail.com (do not send links or any type of pictures or attachments because they will be electronically blocked before they reach me and if they do, by chance, reach me they will not be opened.)
Confidentiality is a top priority that will be awarded to you if you contact me and I will respond to inquires in order to offer help.
A clear mind, a clear life, a clear vision for the future.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (retired) in Aitkin. Comments – writingreadingsmith@gmail.com
