The holidays can be a stressful time of year during a normal year. Again this year, many of us are feeling extra anxiety, whether it be from worrying if we will be able to see extended family, stressing about supply chain issues, worrying about finances and the inflated cost of everything, or being concerned about the health and safety of loved ones. While these things might ultimately be out of our control, we can work on maintaining and promoting our own mental health and wellbeing by practicing daily gratitude.
Gratitude is the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. This involves expressing appreciation and joy for pieces of our lives. Psychologists have found that, over time, feeling grateful boosts happiness and nurtures both physical and psychological health, even among those already struggling with mental health problems. Studies show that practicing gratitude curbs the use of words expressing negative emotions and shifts inner attention away from such negative emotions.
Take a few minutes each day to practice gratitude. The more often you practice gratitude, the more natural it will become. Keep a gratitude journal. Write what you are grateful for in the morning or evening. Keep it simple. Before going to bed, try writing down or thinking about “three good things.” Identify three things that went well for you that day. Or, write a gratitude letter to yourself. Write a letter of appreciation to yourself as you would write a letter to a loved one. Practice gratitude meditation. Find a quiet place to sit and focus on your breathing. Think of what you have to be grateful for. Many guided gratitude meditations are available through apps or online.
Practicing gratitude is not going to make all the stressors and anxiety in our lives magically go away. But, with time, it can help us manage it a little better and help promote mental well-being.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, please reach out for help. Call Crisis Line and Referral at 218-828-HELP or text MN to 741741.
Brea Hamdorff is a member of the Aitkin County Public Health Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide.
