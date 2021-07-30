Greetings from Aitkin County’s Environmental Services - Planning and Zoning Department.
My name is Andrew Carlstrom and I am privileged to serve as the new director. I am thankful to be returning to where I was born and raised, as well as reconnect with family and friends after almost 30 years living out-of-state. Since my first day on April 12, I have been very impressed with the sense of duty and spirit of teamwork displayed by so many residents, which continues to make Aitkin County a great place to live and work!
Our mission at Aitkin County ESPZ is: “To promote the judicious use of our vast resources while protecting and preserving our environment.”
Currently, our planning and zoning permit applications continue to be received at record levels, and in excess of the record amount received in 2020. As always, we very much appreciate your patience as we train in new staff members and continually try to keep up this pace. Representatives of our five districts, citizens appointed to the Aitkin County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, gather once per month and address requests for variances, conditional use and/or interim use permits. Operating a vacation rental, re-zoning of property, flood-proofing, constructing telecommunication towers and mining operations such as a sand and gravel pit operations, are some of our most common CUPs/IUPs. Although this process can be difficult and laborious, it is rewarding to see the public meeting process work, with citizens and commissioners dialoguing professionally and respectfully, treating all with dignity.
Aitkin County solid waste and recycling is also a big part of what we do in environmental services. As many know, we had a county-operated Aitkin Area Sanitary Landfill from 1974-1990, when it closed permanently. Private haulers now collect all mixed municipal solid waste, operating their own transfer stations and haul to licensed landfills in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In 1989, statewide recycling efforts began in earnest, and our county entered into its first agreement for recycling in 1990, and its second agreement in 2010 for northern Aitkin County. Although recycling is our way of life today in our county (92.9 tons processed countywide in June 2021), recycling prices have drastically decreased over the past 10 years and we were faced with finding a new contractor in 2020 to handle our recycling.
Looking to the future, we will continue to focus on waste reduction, waste education and recycling in our county, continuing our compost site at Oak Ridge Landfill (Thursday and Friday afternoons), Household Hazardous Waste Day (first Saturday in May), as well as our Electronics Waste Day (first Saturday in June). We appreciate all who utilize our Aitkin Recycling Center. We want to remind users that co-mingled dumpsters become contaminated when plastic bags, styrofoam, or non-acceptable plastics and metals are added to dumpsters (recently we’ve extracted a large barbecue grill, ice auger, bedside commode, plastic chairs and aluminum skiing equipment to name a few items).
Finally, environmental health, which handles all food, pool and lodging within Aitkin County is undergoing transition and will move to Public Health shortly. We are anticipating good results from this move and thank you in advance for your patience as this occurs.
You can find Environmental Services – Planning & Zoning at www.co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/enviro-svcs/enviromentalSvcs.html#gsc.tab=0.
Andrew Carlstrom is the director of Aitkin County Environmental Services - Planning and Zoning.
