Through the years, we’ve welcomed cats and dogs as pets. The first was furry and cuddly, a tiny grey kitten I was given by my parents when I was a pre-schooler confined to a dark bedroom where my sister and I were recovering from the measles.
It was, undoubtedly, a comfort gift from my parents and one which they presumed wouldn’t catch the measles from two little girls suffering its consequences. “Squeaky “ was just that. We recovered and she was none the worse for wear.
Years later, my family welcomed a rescued cocker spaniel puppy who was a black lightning bolt terrorizing the household. We called him Slammin’ Sam which adequately defined his personality of energy and mischievousness, especially when tearing behind the couch with someone’s glasses, or whatever he could grab, dangling from his mouth daring us to catch him. He did make a decisively unwelcome impression when the parents of my husband-to-be visited our home for tea to meet my parents after we had become engaged.
As they were welcomed to our home, my father took the coat and hat of my intended mother-in-law to lay in the bedroom. They proceeded to the sun porch to become acquainted with friendly conversation about the impending nuptials. Suddenly, Slammin’ Sam appeared at the doorway sporting a slight smirk of pride and a daring glint in his eye. Dangling from his mouth was my intended mother-in-law’s lacy little hat!
By the time we rescued it after a merry chase, the veil was limp and the new hat in a state of ruin. My parents were apoplectic but my fiancé’s parents passed it off as rather amusing given this diminutive streak of black fur causing all the fuss at such a significant moment in both our families’ lives. The marriage did proceed and the hat replaced. I guess any engagement is worth a hat.
Later, as we began our own family, we presented our daughter with a puppy for Christmas. We had placed him under the tree in a basket with a large red bow to surprise her when she came home from school on the last day before the holiday vacation.
That dog was loaded with curiosity and a bold personality that was a mix of defiance and star-power. She was a scavenger and before leash laws, would wander the neighborhood looking for something impressive to haul home to impress us. She would circle the yard in a bragging trot making certain we would notice, as we’d cajole her into dropping it in favor of the yummies we shook in the box as reward for her return. One time, she literally dragged a huge ham bone into the yard and on another, a Sarah Lee cake box. The area garbage cans were obviously being scavenged.
Over time, two more pets were welcomed to the household – a beautiful champagne colored kitten we appropriately called Bubbles, and the other of lush orange marmalade hued fur we named Melody. Both presumed royal dominance with queen-like personalities which suited their undeniable beauty and sovereignty.
Attitude says it all – even in a meow.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
