Many years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
So, with these words let’s wonder and wander. I rather doubt that I will be able to write in a “correct” way for some, but that should not shut down the conversation.
Pigment in the skin determines the lighter or darker skin tones, therefore no one is white, snow is white, I am a person with a different amount of pigment in my skin than some others. All people bleed red, maybe we should call ourselves the “all created equal” red-blooded people of the world.
Judge others by the content of character not skin color. Can anyone help the color of their skin? Yet there is crazy talk about apologizing for being “white” or the sin of “whiteness.” No one chose their skin color, the Creator did. Should anyone need to apologize for the color of their skin? Absolutely not!
There are times we need to apologize for the content of our character, i.e., bad behavior, but not ever for the color of our skin. We are a world of red-blooded people of all skin colors, shapes and sizes. We are all products of a natural reproductive cycle. Skin color does not matter; Character matters.
Dr. King wished to see a people unified in the USA so he worked to that end. He wanted to abolish identity by ethnic group, race, religion, gender and economic status, etc. He wanted to see a humanity of red-blooded people that would recognize and treat one another with honor and respect. Character matters!
Our church supported some missionaries (Cleave and Daisy Powell) who operated a youth center in a large city. Their skin was on the darker side. When they came to our church for a visit they were accepted with open arms and warm hearts. They shared that they could use some help for a couple weeks at the youth center. The church offered to send some youth group teenagers and a couple of adult supervisors as a team to help them. They responded, “We would love to have you come but it would be too dangerous. We do not feel threatened or afraid among people with lighter skin than ours in the places we visit, but you could be hurt or killed if you entered our community.” Is this an issue of skin color or of content of character?
I hear talk in the USA of racism, systemic racism, white supremacy, critical race theory, white privilege, etc. I wonder if that is a deceptive rhetoric used for the purpose of promoting an agenda. After all, people from all over the world want to come to the United States of America. The USA welcomes immigrants from anywhere in the world, so I wonder why they would want to come to a “racist, white privileged” country.
Just last week a Gallup poll found that 42 million people living in Latin America and the Caribbean want to migrate to the USA. Maybe they and many others want to come because of opportunity, freedom and the content of our character here in the USA.
Is there racism in professional sports? If there were more light skinned players than dark skinned players I am sure racism would be discussed, but because that is not the case in most sports, there actually are more dark skinned players than light, there is no race debate. I believe the decisions in sports as to who plays is based on content of character and athletic ability. There have been players who made the team with ability but were released because of content of character.
I have had pleasant interaction with people of character with all different skin tones over the years. Just among my personal friends and acquaintances I can think of at least 10 marriages of people with skin tone and ethnic differences. The churches I have been involved with have also had people of different skin tones in them and all were and still are accepted on the same level.
I get it, sometimes there are people with sensitivities and insensitivities concerning race and skin tones. I just wonder if it is that big of a deal or if skin tone colors and race differences are just being used to push an agenda by people whose content of character is shady.
One other thing I find interesting. I have noticed that people with light skin sit in the sun and in tanning booths to make their skin darker and those with darker skin tones bleaching their skin to make it lighter.
Jesus shed red blood for all skin tones and races – once for all time. We may as well accept all people on earth because all skin tones and all races and all nations will be represented in heaven.
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (retired) in Aitkin. Contact info: writingread ingsmith@gmail.com.
