One of my part time summer jobs is working on Saturday evenings at a local dirt race track, upon which several different classes of stock cars race, if it isn’t raining.
I hold the position of tech man, a somewhat difficult task of which the primary duty is to check over the race cars after the feature races and ensure they more or less meet the myriad of prescribed rules for the class. I can’t say it is a particularly enjoyable job, however the promoter appreciates the fact that someone is around to do the job and pays well. I’m led to believe that tech men are hard to come by. I’ve tried to ease out of it but somehow find myself back at the track every summer.
One reason for this is that I enjoy the sport. A good feature race will contain nearly 20 race cars, with drivers and cars of varying ability, however most knowledgeable observers will know which drivers are likely to be vying for the top spot at the end of the race, regardless of where they start in the pack.
Few things are more exciting than watching a skilled driver work his or her way through the pack and make a well set up pass for the lead. It is said that the less knowing of the race fans are there to watch for the occasional roll over or crash, but the promoter will tell you they pay good money as well, so it is a win/win for him.
Unfortunately, as tech man, I can’t watch a feature race since I’m busy setting up in the tech area or checking the top five from the previous race, but I do get to watch the heat races.
For the record, I raced stock cars for a few years in the distant past. It wasn’t at a very high level, but it was great fun. It was still quite costly, which was cause of one of the few arguments between Management and I. Still, she endured with it for several years, for which I’m ever grateful.
I’m also grateful to all those drivers who weekly hit the tracks to race and occasionally crash, and always have to repair their cars before the next round of races due to the sheer beating the cars take on a normal race night. While some races have a high payout, I don’t think many local racers could support their race habit with prize money. It takes grit, determination and a significant amount of cash, depending on the level of competition.
Many tracks were shut down last summer, either for a portion of their season or for the full season due to governmental COVID fears. I’m sorry to say that I think the race industry, and all the rest of the people who make this country great, are up against an even bigger enemy with the advent of the questionable presidency of Joe Biden, or whoever is telling him what to do and say. Since it is not apparent who is in charge, I’ll just call it the Biden/Harris Administration to be kind. Wait, given recent words from Biden’s mouth, it may be more apropos to call it the Harris/Biden Administration.
There are many ways to send signals. When the Harris/Biden Administration halted construction of the Keystone pipeline, it cemented the notion in many minds that the country had been sold out to the purveyors of the Green New Deal, the $100 trillion debacle promoted by the likes of AOC, congressperson from New York. It also sent the signal out worldwide that the United States is setting itself up to be an also-ran in the economic race scene.
It is hard to imagine the best modified driver in a race series replacing his race-prepped, 700 horsepower race motor with a 15 horsepower forklift electric motor powered by batteries charged from a set of solar panels to compete at a three-eighths mile dirt track on a Friday night. With enough charged batteries he could circle the track at the back of the pack for a while, but when the sun goes down and his batteries needed a charge, he’d go nowhere. The competition would not be constrained by his decision, so would race uninhibited and crush him competitively. There are scenarios that make electric a competitive race car power source, but not under Green New Deal rules. The recent Texas power grid failure makes this point in an indelible fashion.
This is essentially what this insane administration is doing, hamstringing the U.S. economy with senseless derailment of sound energy policy. Our biggest global competitor, China, would not be similarly constrained. Maybe the “big guy” is just doing what he was paid by them to do.
This is only one of the many signals this administration has sent that indicates we, as a country, are racing into oblivion under their tenure.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
