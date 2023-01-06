As 2023 begins, it will be interesting to watch it unfold. Wondering about the future is probably a bit depressing.
However, as a conservative and a Christian, I am less and less confident about things moving to the right (double meaning here) anytime soon.
I wonder if the self-inflicted deaths will continue in the United States. Car crashes (99.99% are driver error) kill 100+ people every day. I don’t know how many of those are due to bad drivers crashing into innocent drivers, but statistics show 40+% involve alcohol.
Excess alcohol use kills 350+ people every day. This number does not include alcohol-related traffic deaths. Tobacco use kills 1,300+ people a day. This number will surely rise as recreational marijuana is legalized. Illegal drugs, including fentanyl, kills 300+ people a day. This number is rising so fast that it is hard to find accurate data. These are just a few of the self-inflicted death issues.
Since the election, the Democrats will be in total control of the Minnesota government. They will have to own everything that happens. Yet I wonder if they will find some way to blame the other party if something is called out.
The surplus will be a huge topic in the next few months, as it should be. If it were to be given back to the taxpayers, each one would receive in excess of $5,000. That would be a nice windfall. I wonder, why are we being overtaxed?
Cities, counties and townships will ask for some of the money. Public education K-Universities currently receive 40% of our state tax dollars and are already asking for more. I wonder if test scores will get better.
The pro-abortion folks, I’m sure, will lobby for some of the money. As will the “woke” crowd. I wonder if, or should I say how, the money will be squandered away.
The federal government will also be an interesting watch. The last few years have been one investigation after another. Some of those will carry over, I’m sure. Now that the House has turned Republican, they are already talking about investigations. I wonder how many there will be and if anyone will get into any real trouble.
I hear the talk, the accusations, and it seems like many in Washington, D.C. are behaving badly. Yet, I wonder why they are seldom held accountable.
Many things to wonder about, so little space to write them all.
