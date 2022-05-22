We’ve had a short burst into spring after a winter that felt like the longest, most sunless, tediously cold season in memory. From the holidays to May there was a slow crawl toward the light at the end of the tunnel. It is certainly time now to enjoy at least three seasons ahead to recover – an instant springtime with a long, blissful summer that blends into a magical fall. That is what dreams are made of in Minnesota.
Though we are resilient, we were mightily tested this year with a case of unendingly dreary weather. Now we’d like to move on with favorable temps, good fishing and endless days of sun. We are more than ready to sweep off the deck, haul out the lawn chairs, fill the gas can for the lawnmower and the boat motor and start tending to the business of enjoying cabin life again this year.
Realizing that all this pleasure comes with its share of chores and preparation, the pontoon motor needs a new propeller and the chipped blade on the lawn mower will have to be replaced. That one should be done in a hurry after we step out of the car into ankle deep grass. Starting this year’s season of lake chores will have to wait, however, until we stop in town on our way to stock up on groceries and supplies before we unlock the cabin door. We’ll have to shove some space for them around the coolers filled to the brim with staples from home and boxes of tools and batteries from winter storage.
Once temps suggest spring and trees begin to hint at leaves, we’re ready to head to the lake but not until the ground thaws enough to turn on the water. When we’ve been given an all-clear for that step, we pack up. Three years ago when we arrived and began turning on the water valves, something blew - two interior pipes inside a bedroom wall. After 30 years of dealing with this process without incident, we were reminded in an instant that one should not depend on habit or confidence.
The pipes that we thought were duly drained as we’d routinely done for decades, were obviously not. Our grandson and his wife were with us to do the opening chores which were not supposed to include soaking up freezing water that blew out of two cracked pipes in the wall. Nothing is more shocking than ice cold water sloshing into your shoes and the next three rooms.
A plumber, who was by some miracle in the neighborhood, was frantically called over to our drenching cabin. Mops, buckets and old towels had been grabbed to stem the flood, the plumber cut into the wall to locate the breach, new pipe was soldered and the water finally ebbed rather than flowed. What a mess! Summertime at the lake had begun, soaked. High hopes and improved plans since have brought calm to unlocking the cabin door.
The pail is in the broom closet and boots are on the welcome mat.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
