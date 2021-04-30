April is National County Government month celebrating the theme “Counties Matter.” It’s a time to recognize the important work that counties do and raise awareness of the services provided in our community. For me, it’s a time to reflect on the past year and the resilient nature of people working through difficult situations.
The very first counties or “shires” were established in 1634 in Virginia. The first Minnesota counties date back to 1849 when nine counties including, Benton, Dahkotah, Itasca, Ramsey, Mahkahta, Pembina, Wabasha, Washington and Wahnata were established. Aitkin County was created several years later in 1857. Some counties changed names several times before arriving at the final list of 87 we know today.
Counties have a wide range of responsibilities and offer a broad diversity of services to citizens. Where else can you find an employer with public safety officers, civil engineers and public health nurses all supporting the same mission to, “provide outstanding service in a fiscally responsible manner through innovation and collaboration with respect for all?” While counties may vary in size, structure, and duties, each is tailored to meet the needs of the community by providing vital services.
One of the most important, visible services provided by counties is public safety and emergency preparedness. Public safety is a broad term including departments such as the sheriff’s department, community corrections, county attorney’s office and court administration. Each play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe.
Safety is also important to the highway department which is responsible for the inspection, maintenance,and construction of hundreds of miles of county roads and bridges. Nationally, counties own and maintain approximately 46% of America’s road miles. These are the people we rely on to get to work safely on those snowy Minnesota days.
Another department we have relied on heavily over the past year is Aitkin County Public Health and Human Services (PH&HS). Our small but mighty group of public health staff have worked tirelessly to collaborate with community partners throughout the pandemic and get vaccines to our community. The PH&HS staff is there when people need them most providing access to health care, food support and mental health services to name a few.
Counties provide many more services than I am able to highlight in one article. From supporting local veterans, to keeping vital records, to protecting county lands, Aitkin County staff, both elected and appointed, are second to none. If you would like to learn more about the services provided by Aitkin County, I encourage you to visit our website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us.
As I mentioned earlier, I have spent some time this month looking back at the last year reflecting on all our community has been through. Specifically, as county administrator, I have thought about the changes our employees have worked through and how they rose to the occasion of this moment.
Early on in the pandemic, our leadership team including commissioners, department heads, and frontline leaders worked quickly to develop plans to keep staff and community members safe while maintaining services. Information regarding the virus was changing rapidly, sometimes several times a day. We relied heavily on our public health staff for their expert advice in developing clear guidelines for operation. I am proud of the fact that we continued to provide services and remained available to the public.
We also relied heavily on our support staff such as the maintenance department and human resources. Maintenance staff researched best practices for disinfecting spaces and made physical accommodations for staff and visitors. Our human resources staff spent countless hours working with employees and public health to communicate public health guidelines as families became directly affected by the virus.
We rely on the services provided by county government every day. As we celebrate National County Government month I’d like to say thank you to our employees for being so resilient during such a difficult time. Thank you also to the community for your support and collaboration as we work together to make Aitkin County an amazing place to be.
Jessica Seibert is the Aitkin County administrator.
