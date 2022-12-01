Janice Kimes Mug

I can’t quite get my head around the fact that I was born in the first half of the last century, but not by much I hasten to add. It still makes me practically a fossil so one can imagine that nearly everything we have and take for granted now has been invented since I was born.

There were cars then but a model T sat in my grandparents’ garage and blocks of ice were delivered to their house in a horse-drawn wagon. At our summer cottage, a pump for water sat at the sink and there was an outhouse for several years before indoor plumbing was installed. To my kids, that is practically caveman antiquity.

