I can’t quite get my head around the fact that I was born in the first half of the last century, but not by much I hasten to add. It still makes me practically a fossil so one can imagine that nearly everything we have and take for granted now has been invented since I was born.
There were cars then but a model T sat in my grandparents’ garage and blocks of ice were delivered to their house in a horse-drawn wagon. At our summer cottage, a pump for water sat at the sink and there was an outhouse for several years before indoor plumbing was installed. To my kids, that is practically caveman antiquity.
For a significant list of inventions, everything that we know and use today has been introduced since I was born. To name a few - electronics, television, power steering, seatbelts, frozen food, dishwashers, microwaves, drip-dry clothes, automatic dryers, washing machines and transmissions. What a relief when I did not have to use a wringer washer after my first child was 2 years old. The word drudgery comes to mind.
Since that ancient history, the world has been forever changed by the development of electronics which has created a speed and immediacy in all aspects of life from communications to health care, from transportation to high-tech consumerism and most certainly to housekeeping and raising a family. To think that I can use my cellphone for split second contact is a spin into the galaxy of inventions for my everyday life.
I will add that things were simpler before this revolution, but not nearly as easy or convenient. Instant contact with information, ideas encompassing the world and now passenger rockets in space, beg the question as to how fast and how far will it take us. My life began with only radios and clothespins but these days we feel inconvenienced if we do not have an automatic garage door opener, a computer or television.
When my car is serviced, they hook it up to a device to check the system details and you can have gadgets installed to film your front door so you can answer it by a monitor somewhere inside the house. That same monitor can play music by request and tells you a daily joke. What’s not to love.
There is a ping every time my cellphone takes and displays a message which gives you the time to answer it or make the decision not to. There are, however, limits to all this hyper electronic living as I still have to make the bed, mop the floors and do the laundry. But it will not improve my golf swing or fix dinner (and I do not mean tossing it into the microwave)!
With the speed of invention and the revolution of communications and productivity, history is made every few seconds but time spent reflecting on a sunset is still an essential element of life’s wonders.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
