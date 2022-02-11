Greetings from the House of Representatives, where the first week of the 2022 legislative session is in the books.
Sadly, our week was overshadowed by the continued senseless violence occurring in our communities. Please pause and consider a prayer for the victims and their families of the recent shooting incident which took place outside a Richfield school building.
My colleagues and I are working hard on legislation to remedy the current public safety crisis. We must put the proper tools back into the hands of our judges and law enforcement officers. Our judicial system is failing us. All too frequently perpetrators of serious crimes are out on bail or were already in violation of parole status for previous felony convictions.
I am chief author of HF 2947 that would reform Minnesota’s cash bail law. Regardless of who posts cash bail for an individual, those dollars if refunded become the property for the individual charged. That’s an invitation for abuse of the system. Cash bail put up by a non-profit group, ultimately may end up as a cash reward for the conduct that led to that individual’s arrest.
On a more positive note, I was privileged to spend time with members of Minnesotans for Health & Parental Rights. They held a full day event at the Capitol. Because the House DFL leadership has forbid constituents from entering our state office building, we were not able to meet in person in my office. However, we were able to meet in person in the State Capitol building.
It was wonderful to see the hundreds of young families and children at the Capitol rallying for health and parental rights. We are working on legislation across a broad front in this area. We must protect the right to die in dignity surrounded by one’s family and prevent government overreach due to loosely worded laws that invite exploitation by government.
Thank you for the overwhelming response on the fate of the $7.7 billion projected state surplus. I hear you – downsize the tax burden.
