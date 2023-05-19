There is a10-acre island in the middle of Lard Lake known to the Ojibwa people as Minisigaagiijizide (Min-iss-gah-gee-jit-za-day), or the “Island of Sore Feet” but the locals call it simply, Lard Island.

Legend has it that Lard Island contains a mysterious ancient treasure trove perhaps consisting of the long lost Crown Jewels of Finland, King Arthur’s Sword, “Excalibur,” the Gold of the Incas, the famed Pot of Gold of the Leprechauns, George Washington’s Platinum Dentures, The Golden Fleece of Jason and the Argonauts, the extraordinary Blond Beaver Pelts of the Voyageurs, and even all of the Rookie Cards of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, Hank Arron, Harmon Killebrew and Jim Greengrass.

