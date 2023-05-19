There is a10-acre island in the middle of Lard Lake known to the Ojibwa people as Minisigaagiijizide (Min-iss-gah-gee-jit-za-day), or the “Island of Sore Feet” but the locals call it simply, Lard Island.
Legend has it that Lard Island contains a mysterious ancient treasure trove perhaps consisting of the long lost Crown Jewels of Finland, King Arthur’s Sword, “Excalibur,” the Gold of the Incas, the famed Pot of Gold of the Leprechauns, George Washington’s Platinum Dentures, The Golden Fleece of Jason and the Argonauts, the extraordinary Blond Beaver Pelts of the Voyageurs, and even all of the Rookie Cards of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb, Mickey Mantle, Hank Arron, Harmon Killebrew and Jim Greengrass.
It is said that the island is cursed in that many of the treasure hunters have been plagued by “plantar fasciitis” causing them excruciating pain while walking. So far 326 searchers have been affected. Legend has it that another 174 must commence limping before the treasure will be found.
Twin brothers, Roscoe and Bosco Fusco from Fargo, heirs to the fabulous Fusco Family Farming Fortune, first read about the Lard Island treasure as Cub Scouts, in an article in “Boys Life” and have been obsessed with finding it ever since.
After some long and intense negotiations, the boys were able to purchase the island from its owner, Big Ernie, for an undisclosed sum but it must have been pretty good because Big Ernie lit out for the Island of St. Lucia and hasn’t been seen since the first snowfall of 2022.
The brothers descended upon the island with a crew of geologists, mining experts, well drillers and heavy equipment operators along with a camera crew from Public TV. They had no sooner arrived with their ground penetrating radar and carbon dating gear than they were slapped with an injunction to cease and desist by the state of Minnesota.
After further intense negotiations and the purchase of all the necessary permits from all the necessary agencies, the boys were in business albeit under the watchful scrutiny of state archeologist, Deshawndra Schwartz and Tribal Shaman, Fred Proud Otter.
The Fusco brothers have even brought in world famous metal detector expert, Knobby Druden all the way from West St. Paul.
The treasure hunt is off to a great start, so far they have found an arrowhead, an 1894 Indian Head Penny and 12 Bobby Pins dating all the way back to 1954.
BOBBY PINS? ON LARD ISLAND?
Another promising sign is all the people involved in the search are beginning to hobble.
Well that’s the news from Bimide Zaaga’igan (Lard Lake).
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and in Aitkin at Jaques Art Center, Guidepoint Pharmacy and the Green Owl Gallery.
