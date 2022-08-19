Question: I have a child who will be turning 15 years old pretty soon. We farm for a living. What are some of the rules and requirements for a farm permit to drive?
Answer: For those who qualify, there is a restricted farm license. A person who meets the requirements of this restricted license may operate a motor vehicle only during daylight hours and only within a radius of 40 miles of the parent’s or guardian’s farmhouse. There are no exceptions for driving to/from school or any other non-farm use.
Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death in Minnesota teens.
Due to inexperience, distractions and risk-taking, teen drivers increasingly jeopardize their lives on the road compared with other drivers. In 2020, teens (15-19) made up just 6% of all licensed drivers. Yet, they made up 16% of all drivers involved in traffic crashes.
Teens also have the lowest seatbelt use rate of all age groups. In 2020, only 54% of killed motor vehicle occupant teens (13-19) were known to be buckled up.
Parents, please be sure your child is ready to drive and help them gain experience before sending them alone.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, send them to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
