My grandmother’s garden was exquisitely beautiful to my eager young eyes taking it all in on our summertime visits.
With stunning roses and gladiolas and a grapevine draped over the fence to shield the neighbor’s garage, her impeccable taste and diligent attention glorified the entire view. With thanks to my tireless grandfather, the arborvitae hedge surrounding it was perfectly trimmed and the lawn precisely mowed.
His own narrow garden beyond was also precise with rows of corn, tomatoes, lettuce and a variety of veggies, giving him pride of a limited space loaded with substantial culinary delights.
Another vivid memory remains of my mother bustling around the kitchen with grandma while they boiled the grapes for jelly, then topped the jars with paraffin to load down to the cellar for cool keeping through the long winter months ahead. They were both perspiring and completely focused on the task at hand while I looked on, convinced even then that it was way too much hot work for a pb & j.
Years later, I tried canning with apples from two trees in the backyard of our house and tomatoes that I had planted behind the garage. With the first effort, my hands cramped from endless peeling and with the second, they were bright red for days. I needed to prove I could do it and did, and closed the book on my to-try list. A quick run to the store has my vote.
My mother also had an instinctive talent for gardening but mine is more of a pastime at the lake. There the specialty is anything that will grow with a certain amount of neglect and that the deer and bunnies won’t destroy as a snack. Nibble marks are unmistakeable on only one plant this year but the rest of the garden looks like I have been feeding it beefsteak. Though they could use, like everywhere, a few barrels of rain.
I envy the gardens that are draped with pom-poms of hydrangeas (mine did not make it past a year), and roses climbing an arched trellis. Sprouting a grapevine or a tall-stemmed gladiola escapes me. Hostas, no problem, but I’m barely keeping a peony alive.
I do remember that the most captivating corner of my grandparent’s backyard was a rock garden that was a curiosity to my youthful imagination. Though we were not to climb around on it, I would sit close by, rapt with the intrigue of things springing up around the rocks. I was never too sure how it was created but know that my abiding interest in gardening comes from the beauty and fascination of the one at my grandparent’s house.
My garden fantasy, however, never achieved much beyond the basics of hunting down a pair of work gloves without holes and hauling out the wheelbarrow with assorted tools and these days, a stool.
In my garden there is no memorable charm or a bevy of robust beauties to behold, the grass is only casually mowed and the woodpile will have to pass for a rock garden.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
