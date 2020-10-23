To say the least, 2020 has been a bumpy ride for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce, most of our annual fundraising events were canceled, rescheduled or altered due to the executive orders, resulting in roughly $55,000 less income than a typical year. As a nonprofit business association, the chamber did not qualify for most government relief programs.
However, we’ve been navigating these tough trails with the generous support of our members. There were 112 guests attending the recent “Ride It Out” event. The evening featured live music by Christian McShane, a raffle, door prizes, food, beverages and a silent auction. More than $20,000 was raised which will enable the chamber to continue operations to serve its members.
The “Ride It Out” event was held in tandem with the grand opening of the newest establishment in downtown Crosby, the Trailside Tavern & Patio, which donated the food, beverages and venue for guests during the event. Owners Vern Lewis, Pete Brooks and Mike Potter presented a brief program about their new business, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Ride It Out” was sponsored by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, the cities of Crosby and Cuyuna, Crow Wing Power, Graphic Packaging International, Deerwood Civic and Commerce, Deerwood Bank, Oars-N-Mine, AutoSmith Service Group, Cub Foods, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Jacobs Realty, Cuyuna Rolling Hills, City of Ironton, City of Deerwood, Crosby Lofts, Deerwood Motel, Easy Street Productions, Crosby SuperOne, American Peat Technology, Great River Eye Clinic, Widseth Smith Nolting, Traditions Mini Golf, Lakes Area Printing and Deerwood Technologies.
The chamber also recently partnered with the Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters and Central Lakes College videography department to host candidate forums and debates with those running for seats on the Crosby City Council and Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners. The recordings are available on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber YouTube channel through General Election Day on Nov. 3.
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has two open board of director positions, beginning January 2021 for a three-year term commitment. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 9. If you are interested in becoming a Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Board member, contact Brielle Bredsten at 218-546-8131 or brielle@cuyunalakes.com to request an application.
As a voice of business for the Cuyuna Lakes, our mission is to enhance economic growth through partnerships with businesses, community organizations and government agencies to better ensure the region is a vibrant, prosperous place to work and live. In addition to attracting tourists and assisting those who move into the area, the chamber provides member businesses with consulting, training and other services. The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber serves the cities of Bay Lake, Crosby, Cuyuna, Deerwood, Emily, Ironton, Riverton and Trommald.
Nominations for the 2020 Cuyuna Lakes “Business of the Year” and “Volunteer of the Year” will be accepted through Nov. 9. To make a nomination, send the following information to brielle@cuyunalakes.com: Business or volunteer name(s), their contact phone number and email, a statement about why the nominated business or volunteer deserves to be recognized, your name and email address.
The next Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Downtown Committee meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Crosby-Ironton High School in the forum room. Topics of discussion will include an update on the upcoming road construction on Hwy. 210 through Crosby and Ironton in 2021. The group will also explore several grant opportunities for potential projects that will support businesses as a result of the 2021 construction.
Small Business Saturday takes place on the Saturday following Thanksgiving each year. Unlike Black Friday which is big for box-office stores, Small Business Saturday encourages people to bring more holiday shopping to small, local businesses. Businesses in Cuyuna Lakes will be featuring their holiday deals during the annual Blinky Pin promotion from Saturday, Nov. 28 until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Watch for more information in the chamber’s Member-to-Member e-newsletter, Facebook or at cuyunalakes.com.
Brielle Bredsten is the executive director of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
