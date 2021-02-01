Around 400,000 tons of road salt are applied each year in Minnesota.
This can cause serious problems for vegetation. Salt injury is common with vegetation adjacent to highways, streets, sidewalks, and driveways.
Salt hurts plants by:
• Increasing water stress (salt dehydrates the soil by attracting moisture);
• Reducing nutrient availability, and
• Increasing soil toxicity making it uninhabitable for vegetation.
Evidence of salt damage includes:
• Scorched foliage
• Browning or discoloration of needles beginning at tips
• Early leaf drop or premature fall;
• Twig and stem dieback;
• Reduced or distorted leaf or stem growth; and
• Witches’ broom development.
You can help prevent salt damage by:
• Reducing salt use;
• Targeting applications on walkways and roadways and avoiding landscape beds or lawns;
• Avoiding planting in areas where salt runoff naturally flows;
• Leaching salt from soil by watering heavily; and
• Protecting plants with physical barriers such as burlap, plastic, wood or snow fencing.
Plant salt-tolerant trees, perennials, shrubs, and herbaceous grasses. The species listed here are all native to Minnesota:
TREES
• Northern red oak (Quercus rubra)
• Quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides)
• White spruce (Picea glauca)
• Paper Birch (Betula papyrifera)
PERENNIALS
• Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa)
• Alpine yarrow (Achillea alpine)
• New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae)
• Spotted Joe Pye weed (Eutrochium maculatum)
HERBACEOUS GRASS
• Nuttall’s alkaligrass (Puccinellia nuttalliana)
• Blue Grama (Bouteloua gracilis)
• Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium)
• Slender wheatgrass (Elymus trachycaulus)
SHRUBS
• False indigo (Amorpha fruticose)
• Staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina)
• Black chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa)
• Common juniper (Juniperus communis)
Chaplin is MN GreenCorps member serving with Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District, for the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group.
