Bats are pretty cool! Despite their reputation, they are an important part of our woods. A single little brown bat can consume 1,000 mosquitoes in one hour. That same bat can live up to 34 years. However, many species of bats—including ones that live in our backyards—are in decline. This population decrease is going to have an impact on the logging and forest management that occurs locally and across the upper Great Lakes region.
While some species of bats migrate for the winter, most hibernate in caves or mines. The greatest threat to hibernating bats is white-nose syndrome (WNS), which is caused by a non-native fungus that was first discovered in 2006 in New York State. This disease causes bats to frequently wake up during hibernation, which depletes their energy reserves. This in turn can cause mortality and lessen their reproductive capacity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service has recently classified four species of bats in our area as endangered: The Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat, the little brown bat and the tricolored bat. These bats are also vulnerable because they are one of the slowest reproducing mammals on Earth for their size, with most only producing one “pup” per year
These bats spend their summers birthing and raising their young in cavities and under the bark of older, decaying trees. Habitat management activities such as logging, prescribed fire and road and trail construction that occur during the pupping season (June 1- July 31) have the potential to cause harm to bat populations, and is now illegal due to its new listing under the Endangered Species Act.
So what can you do about it? In your woodland, where possible and not a safety hazard, leave large, older trees that are dead or dying and that provide loose bark, crevices and cavities for roosting and that may house maternity colonies. Many other crevice and cavity-dependent creatures will also benefit. The primary predator of these bats are hawks and owls. In order to avoid predation, female bats move their young to a different roost tree every one-two nights. So, having clumps of suitable roost trees in proximity to each other is important. Finally, it is important to restrict activities that will disturb summer bat habitat—large diameter, poor quality, decaying trees— during the pupping season.
It is important to maintain the forestry jobs, construction and recreational activities that define our way of life. But equally important is maintaining species that are an important part of our complex ecosystem. Plus, these bats are now protected by federal law. The Minnesota DNR and Aitkin County Land Department have both recently developed Bat Habitat Conservation Plans accepted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that these activities can continue with minimal harm to the endangered bats. (See related story on page 1)
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
