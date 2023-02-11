Troy Holcomb Mug

Bats are pretty cool!  Despite their reputation, they are an important part of our woods. A single little brown bat can consume 1,000 mosquitoes in one hour.  That same bat can live up to 34 years. However, many species of bats—including ones that live in our backyards—are in decline.  This population decrease is going to have an impact on the logging and forest management that occurs locally and across the upper Great Lakes region.

While some species of bats migrate for the winter, most hibernate in caves or mines.  The greatest threat to hibernating bats is white-nose syndrome (WNS), which is caused by a non-native fungus that was first discovered in 2006 in New York State. This disease causes bats to frequently wake up during hibernation, which depletes their energy reserves. This in turn can cause mortality and lessen their reproductive capacity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service has recently classified four species of bats in our area as endangered: The Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat, the little brown bat and the tricolored bat.  These bats are also vulnerable because they are one of the slowest reproducing mammals on Earth for their size, with most only producing one “pup” per year

