I am excited to report to you as the Economic Development coordinator for Aitkin County.
Over the last year, we have created and enjoyed great momentum in our community. This started by creating a strong strategic plan that focuses on economic growth of the county. This plan includes and involves all members of the community, most importantly, existing businesses and residents.
It is our mission in economic development to develop and promote resources for economic growth in our community. This mission has many components that are focused on daily as we work to advance the economic future of our county.
These components are condensed into categories that we call our “Seven Priorities to Invoke Change”.
1. Promote Recreation and Tourism. This will engage our community to establish the true Aitkin County identity and promote that identity to our residents and visitors. We should all be proud of our quality of life recreation assets!
2. Improve Broadband. Every resident in Aitkin County deserves quality and reliable internet service and we are committed to support providers in accomplishing this priority. We have great momentum in this category and are moving the needle.
3. Support Health and Wellness by Supporting Child Care Providers. Aitkin County currently is accepting applications from facilities and in-home day care providers in an effort to provide grant dollars toward expansion, equipment and increasing child care availability.
4. Support Career Development. If you have not taken a tour of the Aitkin High School “Fab Lab,” you are missing out on a hidden gem in our area! The staff at the high school is committed to the vocational training of our youth.
5. Business Retention and Expansion. We are committed to supporting our current businesses and residents. They are the story of our success.
6. Non-resident Business Attraction. In order to continue our growth, we need to attract businesses that fit into the culture and identity of our county.
7. Housing. It is easy to say “We need housing in Aitkin County.” We are working with all stakeholders including the Cities, HRA, Habitat for Humanity, community organizations and independent developers to address our housing situation. It will take action and creative vision to accomplish the task of improving our availability of workforce housing in our community.
I would love to talk in detail to anyone who is interested in community engagement and positively affecting our county.
Thank you for this opportunity.
Mark Jeffers is the Aitkin County Economic Development coordinator, he can be contacted at mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.
