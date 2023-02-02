Jennie Hakes Mug

Jennie Hakes mug

On Nov. 8, 2022, George Santos was elected to the House of Representatives and was sworn in on  Jan. 3, 2023. 

Republican constituents in New York’s newly mapped third district had voted for him  without questioning who he purported himself to be. He was in fact a pathological liar whose resume was made of whole cloth. When his lies started being uncovered and kept compounding, what did the House do? They not only did not demand his resignation, they put him on two committees.  

