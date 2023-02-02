On Nov. 8, 2022, George Santos was elected to the House of Representatives and was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.
Republican constituents in New York’s newly mapped third district had voted for him without questioning who he purported himself to be. He was in fact a pathological liar whose resume was made of whole cloth. When his lies started being uncovered and kept compounding, what did the House do? They not only did not demand his resignation, they put him on two committees.
Santos had lied about his career, his education, his religion, his family history, his net worth, and more. Graduated from college (he didn’t). Worked on Wall Street (nope). Mom in the South Tower on 9/11 (she wasn’t). Grandma a victim of the Holocaust (please, no). Founded a non-profit (allegedly ran off with the cash). All blatant lies, not “a little bit of fluff” (Santos’s words).
But, you say, all politicians lie, don’t they? We even expect it. Maybe, but what makes this different is Santos fabricated the life story he presented to the voting public to get elected. A small Long Island newspaper, the North Shore Leader, did break the scandal prior to the election, but not until it was picked up by major outlets in December did it get legs. By then it was too late. The election was done and dusted.
Why is George Santos still in office? Lying on your resume in the real world gets you sacked, but the citizens who voted for him have no recourse. Article I, section 5 of the United States Constitution provides that “Each House (of Congress) may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.” In the history of the U.S., only five members of the House have been expelled. (By the way, all were Democrats. The most recent were Michael Myers (PA), convicted of bribery in 1980 and Jim Traficant (OH) in 2002, convicted on 10 counts including bribery, racketeering and tax evasion.)
What to do? According to James Comer (R-KY). “He’s a bad guy. At the end of the day, it’s not up to me or any member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws then he will be removed.”
Regardless, my question remains: Should pathological liars hold office?
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and adminsters a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
