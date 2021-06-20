Some of the things we always believed would be constant in our lives are now on the chopping block. We could even use the popular phrase “remember when.” I can only mention a few in this article, so let’s get started.
Remember when the national debt was a problem? It was talked about during every election cycle. But now it is almost ignored, it keeps rising and the government keeps printing more and more money. It does not seem to matter which party is in charge, they all continually raise the debt as if there is no tomorrow.
Remember when people got in trouble for breaking the law? Today the laws seem arbitrary with some being enforced and others being ignored. If I were to put up roadblocks in the city of Aitkin where I live and declare a downtown city block a police-free autonomous zone, I would be, and should be, in jail in very short order. Yet in several cities in our state and other states those doing this very thing are seemly getting a pass on breaking the law. Carjacking, assault, stealing and other crimes seem to be going unpunished. Also, the victim is being blamed rather than the perpetrator.
Remember when there were just males and females? Now there are innumerable classifications of sexual orientation, too many to name much less understand. These classifications also come with special privileges and accommodations at times. Dictionaries printed before 1970 had only one definition for the word “gay,” now there are two. Marriage used to be between a man and a woman, now “marriage” can be between same sex people. Looking in older dictionaries one will find “marriage” had only one meaning, now it has two or more. Now many heterosexual couples want to live together while many homosexual couples want to get “married.” It also used to be when a man impregnated a woman outside of wedlock he usually stepped up and married the woman and/or supported the child. Now it seems most “men” impregnate then encourage termination or run.
Remember when we had a country with borders that were clearly defined and it was illegal to cross without proper identification and permission? Getting through the northern border is difficult but the southern border is for the most part open and laws are seemingly ignored and/or not being enforced.
Remember when we could express our opinions freely and really had freedom of speech? Now we are told to be very careful what we say. There are some who have run into a buzz saw for things they said years ago in high school and college, ridiculous attacks on normal conversational words that self-appointed word “police” now tell us are improper to use. I wonder who commissioned them and how they received power.
Remember when schools taught kids how to read and write and do math, the three “R’s” of old school? Many of the schools today are teaching things about sex, history and culture that would not have even been considered “proper” or correct just a few years ago.
This list could go on and on so let me conclude with this encouragement. Grandparents and parents need to stand tall and stand firm on what they believe and teach it to their children with confidence. Do not be intimidated by the current slide into the muddy waters of “correctness” that we are now experiencing in the USA. Do not be silent when your grandchildren say, “Oh Grandpa” or “Oh Grandma” take it as a compliment, a badge of honor, knowing you are telling them what they need to hear.
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Contact: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.