The end of this year’s legislative session is closing fast, with adjournment required by the Minnesota Constitution no later than May 23. Several major pieces of legislation have been completed and have been signed into law by the governor.
SF4233/HF4468 provided supplemental funding for the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The legislation included funding to support construction and furnishings for the three new veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston. They are finally about to become reality.
That project has been eight years in the making. One of the bills I dealt with when I first was elected to the legislature was providing the state funding match for the very competitive process to gain funding support from the federal Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
The governor has also signed SF2677/HF3166 into law. That legislation pays back the federal loan to the unemployment insurance fund and replenishes the fund. The bill also included frontline worker payments. The Department of Labor and Industry is developing a process for the payments. It is anticipated it will be June before the program becomes operational.
There will be a 45-day period for individuals to apply, the actual amount of the payment will depend on the total number of applicants. It’s estimated to be about $750, with maximum cap of $1,500 per individual. For more info and updates visit https://frontlinepay.mn.gov/.
The final week of session will be busy. Major bills receiving fine tuning in conference committees include: HF3420/SF3479 Drought Disaster Recovery Aid; HF3872/SF3510 Higher Education; HF4293/SF3975 State Government Finance; HF4300/SF4113 Education; HF4366/SF4019 Agriculture and Housing; SF2673/HF3894 Public Safety; SF4062/HF4492 Environment and Natural Resources; SF4091/HF4355 Jobs, Energy and Commerce; SF4410/HF4706 Health and Human Services.
Different versions of a tax bill SF3692 and HF3669 have passed the Senate and House. As this goes to press the members of the conference committee have not yet been named. I continue to support elimination of the state income tax on social security pensions and some much needed property tax relief.
The pensions bill SF3540/HF4017 has passed the Senate unanimously and is in the House awaiting action. It is likely the pensions bill will be passed unchanged by the House, which will allow it to proceed directly to the governor for signature.
To follow the progress of individual bills, visit www.leg.mn.gov/leg/legis.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.