She came into the room and summoned me to come sit by her. So, I left the family room with the cat sleeping on the sofa. I walked past the oxygen machine that was tucked under the dining room table. I stepped cautiously over the long oxygen tubing that connects my mother to the machine. She was always warning us to “Watch out for my line.”
That oxygen concentrator sound had been around so long it was part of the house; Like the hum of the refrigerator or the running furnace in winter, spring, and fall.
She was in a hospital bed that had been delivered the afternoon before. Her head elevated – she looked comfortable. Her breathing not at all labored compared to days, months, even a year ago. She wasn’t pursing her lips to force the carbon dioxide out of her lungs.
I sat next to her bed in the dark. There is only one light and it is on the other side of the bedroom in the corner. There was a beam of light that filtered in the doorway. It was a combination of the bathroom and the dining room lights.
I listened to my mother in that stream of light. I wondered as I sat alone in the house with her, if I should give her a medication to help with secretions, so she wouldn’t choke.
I was in the room about 10 minutes when it became very quiet. “Mom? Mom?” I stood from the chair and leaned over the bed rail to check her … dang dark room. I fumbled my way across to the lamp and fumbled more as I searched for the switch.
Back to mom, I touched her, watched her, spoke to her, listened to her: All the things you should do to check a patient before starting CPR. There was nothing.
I have been on the ambulance for 39 years. I was a deputy coroner for Aitkin County. I have seen death. But I have never seen the last breaths and not tried to resuscitate the patient. I just stood there. She was gone.
I did as I had been told and called St. Croix Hospice. They would send a nurse to confirm death.
The presence of my mother, that brought me into her bedroom, was gone. I no longer felt her in the house.
The oxygen concentrator: I never even thought to shut it off. The sound was melodic and familiar in a now regimented atmosphere.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years and is now retired.
