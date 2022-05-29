Another endless winter has finally departed after taking its sweet time in fits and starts as befits any “Minnesota Goodbye”.
I’m sitting here with Tilly the Wonderdog, in my Adirondack Chair overlooking Lard Lake; we are contemplating our lawn.
All of the lawn’s constituents seem to have survived a winter the like of which would have taxed the mettle of Robert Service or Sir Ernest Shackleton. The Creeping Charlie looks especially robust along with the plantain, dandelions, velvet leaf, foxglove, white clover and the beautiful native grasses: crab, quack and remnants of Kentucky Blue and forest fescue.
I admit I have a feral lawn. I never water it or fertilize it, let alone put weed killer on it. It looks just fine as long as we have enough rain and if we don’t, it has the courtesy to turn brown and rest for a while. I always thought that I was just lazy but it turns out I was a pioneering patron saint of the “pollinators.” So much so that the “Lard Lake Horticulture, Conservation and Neighborhood Busybody Society” has chosen to confer upon me their most prestigious “Euell Gibbons Memorial Fiddlehead Fern Award” for bug appreciation and weed conservation.
The award is especially gratifying to me as only a few years ago the society threatened to report my lawn to the Lard Lake Lake Association as a public nuisance. My, how times change.
I’m sure every small town has or should have an elderly eccentric heiress who lives in a decrepit mansion right out of a Tennessee Williams play and Lard Lake has Biddy Bel Foosh, granddaughter of the pioneering West Texas oil tycoon, Donzer Lee Lyte.
Biddy never had to work much in her long life, as the surviving heiress to what is left of the fortune, she lives alone in the family lake compound with a few elderly servants.
Biddy spends her afternoon at the Lard Lake Legion Club, nursing a beer and regaling her friends with tall Texas tales.
Lately, Biddy has fallen hard for the siren song of “Social Media”, she spends hours daily on FakeBook, Titter, Instagramma and the like. Biddy’s favorite by far is “FakeBook.”She especially enjoys the postings where she is always the first to chime in with her answers to questions like, “Hey everyone! Can you remember the name of your first pet?” or “I bet you don’t know your maternal grandmother’s maiden name.” “Tell us about your first car.” and the ever popular, “I bet you can remember your Social Security number but can you remember your childhood telephone number?” Biddy is so proud that her memory is still so powerful that she brags about her answers to all her buddies at the Legion, keeping them all entertained. Biddy is the life of the party.
In an unrelated note Biddy awoke yesterday to find that her savings account at Lard Lake Co-op Credit Union and Tattoo Parlor was mysteriously drained of all its funds. A “Go Finance Me” page has been set up in her name.
This winter we had another possible Sasquatch incident. A lone hickory tree in Big Ernie’s field was stripped of all its bark on the North side to a height of nine feet. Folks first thought it was probably the work of a bear but all the bears were in hibernation so Ernie set out a trail camera. Sure enough, the night vision picked up what appeared to be a huge Sasquatch. Ernie sent the photos off to “The American Sasquatch Society”, the recognized Sasquatch authority, for verification. Unfortunately the Sasquatch Society replied that the pictures were not blurry enough to make a positive identification.
Both The Bitin’ Sows our Five Man Semi-Pro Football team and The Peat Bog Pucksters, our Pro Pond Hockey Team were eliminated in the first rounds of their respective playoffs this year. They took it well, just like their big city counterparts, the Wild and the Timberwolves, gracious futility is a proud Minnesota tradition.
Before they adjourned, the State Legislature considered a bill to change the State motto from “Star of the North” to “Wait until Next Year” but they decided to wait until next year. So remember to drive carefully, the Legislature is out of session.
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and in Aitkin at Jaques Art Center, Guidepoint Pharmacy and the Green Owl Gallery.
