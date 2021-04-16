We have just begun the final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. What a year it has been.
I want to thank our teachers, staff and parents for their efforts to deliver a high-quality education and important services for our students during the pandemic. It is my hope that we will continue to offer in-person instruction through the end of the school year.
We welcome the return of three traditional events that we missed last year due to the pandemic. This week, our musical, Sister Act is being performed, followed by our prom two weeks later. Then on Friday, June 4, Aitkin Public Schools will have its graduation ceremony for the class of 2021.This moment will be a tremendous validation of the resilience our community has shown during these difficult times.
As you know, spring is a time of many celebrations so stay tuned to your school updates to keep track of them all. My hope is that we can have them all. We need to celebrate our children and their accomplishments. Once again I ask for everyone’s help in doing this. Please wear your masks and follow COVID-19 protocols to help keep our students, staff and community happy, healthy and in school. It takes a community!
No doubt, the pandemic has shown us why technology is so important in modern education. In Aitkin, we have invested in a strong technology platform, and it helped us navigate this difficult school year.
The majority of the district’s funding comes from the state of Minnesota, but that support isn’t keeping up with inflation or covering the cost of new mandates. In response, the school board is doing its job to make sure we operate with a balanced budget, having cut approximately $875,000 in spending over the last three years.
Last November, the school district proposed a referendum that would have allowed us to use a capital projects levy for some of the technology and bus expenditures that have been coming out of our general fund. We are seeking to reinvest in our technology and school bus fleet without having to shift money from the general fund, which pays for teachers, class materials and utilities. The proposal, which would have increased property taxes on the average home by $2 per month, failed by just 149 votes.
The school district is not rushing into another referendum. We are once again carefully reviewing our technology and transportation needs to make sure we identify the right investments. We are also looking at health and safety issues within our school buildings that need to be addressed.
For example, the HVAC systems at Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School require significant upgrades for better air quality. Other parts of our school buildings need repairs and updates that extend well beyond our maintenance budget.
Financing our schools is complex. The state provides most of the funding, but 96% of Minnesota school districts also use voter-approved local funding for operating funds or capital needs, or both. We have decided to move forward with another capital projects levy later this year because we are certain it is the best way to help students and staff while also being fair to local taxpayers.
As we continue looking to identify funding options to support our students, we must work together and engage the community about our challenges and opportunities. In that spirit, I will do all I can to answer questions and address concerns about school funding and operations in future articles, meetings and other community events.
Please feel free to contact me at Aitkin Public Schools with your questions and suggestions, at dstifter@isd1.org or 218-927-7100.
Once again, thank you for your continued support of ISD #1 and let’s have a great spring to wrap up a successful school year.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
