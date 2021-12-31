“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” ~Ruth Carter Stapleton
Christmas should be a time of joy and giving. A time to gather with friends and family and celebrate the season. This is not always the case, however.
In the early hours of the morning of Christmas day, in 1949, the MacGregor-Dennerly building in Aitkin caught fire. The fire departments of Deerwood and Crosby helped to fight the blaze, but when finally extinguished, little remained. Only a small section of the south wall and a part of the rear of the building were left standing, and soon to be razed for safety.
While fires are always devastating, imagine this as your family’s start to the holidays. This structure housed not only a hotel, but apartments and businesses (with some living above or behind their business in the building). While many hotel guests were visiting families, limiting injuries and loss of life, the financial losses were large.
Businesses completely devastated by the fire were:
MacGregor-Dennerly Hotel and Apartments, MacGregor-Dennerly Store, MacGregor Wild Rice Company, Melvin Forsberg’s Barber Shop, Dr. I.L. Mitby and Dr. F.C. Closuit’s practices (physicians), Dr. David Harvey’s optometry practice, Aitkin Coffee Shop (M.A. & Clarke Prince, owners), Aitkin Civic Association, Wayside Florist (Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Green, owners), MiLady’s Beauty Shop (operated by Carolyn Goenner and Isadora Mockler)
Guests roused by the fire included Mrs. Sherwood Gilmore, sister-in-law of Mrs. James MacGregor, two men from Minneapolis on an ice fishing trip, and Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Fossen (brother of Aitkinite Hogan Fossen). The residents of the three apartments were Mr. and Mrs. C.V. Holtman, parents of Mrs. Don MacGregor, Mrs. Anna Olsen, and Helen and Evelyn Nyman (Helen Nyman being the hotel housekeeper). Business owners Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Green and the Misses Carloyn Goenner and Isadora Mockler had apartments adjoining their business. The Nymans, Greens and the two misses lost not only their source of income, but their homes, in the same devastating fire.
While this happened 72 years ago, the recent devastating weather in Minnesota and across the Midwest has affected the livelihoods of many. This series of devastating storms affected many with its resulting tornadoes, wildfires, wind speeds, and dust storms. A poor start to the holiday season for many in the heartland. Events like these so close to the holidays always make the less fortunate come to mind.
“Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.” ~Janice Maeditere
During this season of giving, why not start some new traditions with your family, traditions that highlight the spirit of giving?
Many people donate to bell ringers or Toys for Tots. Many spend time at homeless shelters. Others write to soldiers away from home or send gift boxes. What about ideas beyond these more well-known options? Consider visiting nursing homes and pediatric wings of hospitals – many are away from their families in these places. Adopt a local family in need with gifts and a holiday meal. Prepare a meal together and take it to a sick or elderly friend or neighbor.
Consider baking cookies or treats and delivering them to the local police station, fire house or hospital for the men and women who work on Christmas. Pay it forward- the smallest bit of kindness makes a difference, from paying for someone’s coffee to buying a lunch for someone in need. Buy a gas card for someone who can’t afford to go visit family during the holidays.
If you need more ideas, look online and many charity and non-profits will pop-up. Organizations like Be An Elf, Project Linus, Pay Away the Layaway, The Holiday Project, Make-A-Wish Wishes in Flight, Angel Tree, Christmas Spirit Foundation, One Simple Wish and Operation Blessing are but of few of these amazing organization’s that make Christmas just a little but brighter for those in need.
And this giving spirit doesn’t have to end with Christmas. With all the new gifts received, what can be donated amongst your old toys, clothes, and household goods?
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday season and start to the new year.
Heidi Gould is the administrator of the Aitkin County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.