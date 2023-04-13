Here we are again as we lean toward spring and into the fourth and final quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. In only a few short weeks, our seniors will be walking out of our building as students one last time. Spring is always an exciting and busy time of year.
The legislative session is in full swing. The state budget surplus has created many discussions and debates statewide. Schools are asking for an increase on the general fund formula. This is the basic funding that supports all aspects of our financial operation.
It looks like the legislature and governor are working on a 4% increase in funding in year one of the budget and an additional 2% increase in funding in year two of the budget. That is in the ballpark that they are debating at this point. Another area that would benefit Aitkin has to do with our special education cross subsidy. Special education cross subsidy refers to the dollar amount that schools have to take out of their general fund to cover special education costs.
Ever since the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) laws were passed in the mid 1970s which created our special education programs, school districts have had to use general fund dollars to pay for our added programming. Special education programming is a definite need and we fully support our special education programs. House File 18 is currently a bill that will address this issue and it would be a benefit for Aitkin Schools.
There are also a number of proposals that will cost districts more money, many of which do not have added funding attached to them.
I encourage you to reach out and contact your legislators and share with them the importance of not placing anymore unfunded mandates on our schools.
In the past few months, ISD #1 has completed a facilities assessment. These findings were shared at the board meetings and we have some needs to address. The plan shows us the high school is set up pretty well for another 20 or so years. We will need to do upgrades as needed, but the remodeling and upgrades already completed at the high school will continue to benefit our students and programs for the time being. Rippleside Elementary has not had the same amount of upgrades as the high school. When the upgrades started at the high school seven or eight years ago, the plan was to get the high school into a position to be effective as an educational center for the next 20 to 25 years. The elementary was to be maintained, with the thought that if and when the district would build new, it would start with the elementary building, so we have been doing basic maintenance to Rippleside Elementary.
We are currently working on a plan to replace our tennis courts. The tennis courts are basically worn out and broken. The courts need to be redone if we are going to continue to use them. The tennis courts are also a valued asset in the community. They are used nearly every day weather permits, either by school programs or community programs. We are looking at options to improve this facility for our school district and all users of the community. This is just the start of projects to be addressed as we move forward with our facilities plans.
We have also set the district on a path to do a new and updated strategic plan. The school district will be working with the Minnesota School Board Association to create a strategic plan and vision. We will have student, staff and community surveys. We will host several listening sessions, with students, staff and community members. As we are in our planning stages, our goal is to kick this process off this summer at the Aitkin County Fair. Our school board is planning to have a booth at the fair and we hope to have the surveys available for community members to complete at that time. There will be more information coming in regard to this as we get closer to the launch date this summer.
Strong schools are needed to keep our small town communities prospering. This is a huge trust that our community has given to ISD #1. We will continue to do our part to prepare our students to be successful in their future.
