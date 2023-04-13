Dan Stifter Mug

Here we are again as we lean toward spring and into the fourth and final quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. In only a few short weeks, our seniors will be walking out of our building as students one last time. Spring is always an exciting and busy time of year. 

The legislative session is in full swing. The state budget surplus has created many discussions and debates statewide. Schools are asking for an increase on the general fund formula. This is the basic funding that supports all aspects of our financial operation. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.