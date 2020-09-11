The weirdness of the year 2020 keeps plodding on and the good folks of Lard Lake are doing their best to carry on.
There was a lot of excitement among the local sports fans early this summer as the “Lard Lake Bitin’ Sows” semi pro five man football team was chosen to be a farm club for the “Portland Riot” of the newly reanimated XFL Our very own Leonard “Moose” Moose was chosen as a first round draft choice. Sadly the pro league folded faster than Byron “Sneaky” Sneedler in a game of “Texas Hold’em.”
The “Lard Lake Loon Lover’s League” had to cancel its annual Watermelon Seed Spitting Championship due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Likewise, the annual Braunschweiger Festival with its production of “Liver Dance” was put on hold until next year on order of County Health Director, Anna Fylaxis.
Three busloads of angry looking young women from the Cities pulled up to the Village Park at the crossroads of Lard and Lake. As they were disembarking and unloading their protest signs, they noticed that the only two people around for them to impress were Big Ernie and Zeke Zawadi. Ernie and Zeke were quite a sight to behold as they had just finished cleaning out Zeke’s double-beater manure spreader. The gals decided that whatever had them so riled up didn’t matter so much after all and got back in their buses and headed for Ely.
Karen Boomer was all excited that her grandson, Brian Zoeann, had received a full Swamp Ecology Scholarship to Wake Forest University. Karen was so pleased that she made him a quilt that said “Wake Forest” in large letters only to find out that the University had changed its name to “Woke Forest.”
Students will be attending the Lard Lake School in-person this year after all. As you may know, Lard Lake has the only one room K through 12 school in the United States. We only have nine students so social distancing won’t be that big a deal. Students in grades K to three won’t be required to wear masks due to the preponderance of the “Drippy Nose Factor” in that age group, according to our school nurse, Pam Demmik.
We have a new teacher on the faculty this year, Marlyss Nomer. Miss Nomer is a recent graduate of Tombstone State Teacher’s College in Arizona, she will be teaching English as a first language.
Llewelyn Mellin and Helen, his wife and business partner, have been the Lard Lake accountants for many years. Llewelyn and Helen Mellin have a headstrong young daughter, Honeydew, who is their pride and joy. Honeydew has fallen head over heels in love with Dick Weade, a whiskey drummer from Lynchburg, Tenn. Dick’s proposal of marriage to Honeydew at last year’s St. Urho’s Day Dance was enthusiastically accepted by Honeydew and endorsed by her mother Helen.
Helen had long dreamed of providing her daughter with the fairytale wedding she and Llewelyn were not able to afford when they married. Last Saturday found Helen and Honeydew having a “Mother-Daughter” luncheon at the “Lardview Supper Club and Bait Shoppe” ostensibly to discuss the details of the wedding. Helen had reserved “The Little Mauve Church of the Melchisedechian Heresy” for the ceremony and Big Ernie’s Event Centre and Pole Barn for the dinner and reception. “Klaus Jean-Pierre and the Six Flabby Haitians” polka band had been booked for the wedding dance.
Honeydew’s eyes were beginning to glaze over but when her mother insisted that she have10 wedding attendants including five shirttail relatives from Iowa that she had never met, she blew her top! “THAT’S IT! I’VE HAD IT! DICK AND I ARE LEAVING FOR VEGAS TO GET HITCHED!”
With that, she stormed out the door and down Main Street with Helen in hot pursuit screaming: “BUT HONEYDEW, YOU CAN’T ELOPE!”
Well would you look at that? It’s time for my nap.
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Bill Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available online from Amazon.com. This monumental work of American Fiction may also be purchased in Aitkin at the Francis Lee Jaques Art Center gift shop.
