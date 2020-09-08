This summer feels like those I remember as a kid growing up in endless days of sun at the cottage, swimming out to the raft with my cousins where we would try to perfect our diving skills and outdo each other displaying robust aquatic talents.
The water in the stream that fed the lake was always cold but a cousin and I would find it refreshing and wade right in. We carried along a picnic lunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and a cookie or two that mother had kindly made for us and snack on wild strawberries or pick cherries from one of our uncles’ farm trees nearby on our way back.
That stream was where our grandfathers logged during the settling of the land along the lake. They were elder brothers of a family of eight boys and one girl, the baby. The family homesteaded the lake which became our summer playground for years until we all drifted off to various corners of the map.
When we were young and spending days preparing water ballet shows for our families to attend as audience, we would also navigate the shore waters in enormous wooden row boats hand-hewed by our grandfathers years before. That, I hasten to add, does build muscle!
There were days when we would tramp through our uncles’ homes and barns up and down the road, intentionally ending up in the kitchens where the aunts would be preparing irresistible baked goods. We knew they would always be willing to let us watch and sample the tasty results of prune filled kolachkis, breads and cookies, a steady stream that always kept us going back for more and never being refused.
Years later, a cousin and I decided to bake the braided Bohemian Christmas bread from one of their recipes. Several hours into the project, my kitchen was layered with a fine white flour dusting, the bread was rising and we breathed a sigh of relief. It was a somewhat complicated process for amateur cooks like us but it will remain a delicious and fond accomplishment and memory though we decided once was enough.
So many childhood memories of being at the lake have drifted over into the joys of my own family’s cabin experiences here – taking our grandkids down to sit by the fire pit warmth near the shoreline in the evening and if it was cool, wrapping them in blankets when they were small.
We would point out the comets and starry shapes of constellations, identifying the Milky Way, the dippers and the North Star. (In the early days, our first grandson asked if that star was named after the hockey team.)
At that age, there was always so much to be busy doing like catching frogs and skipping rocks or digging sand to throw back into the lake, which could take a toddler all day.
With my heart full of expectation, the pails and shovels, blankets and fire pit await the next generation to begin searching the heavens with me on starlit nights.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.