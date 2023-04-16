Keith Anderson Mug

Keith Anderson

The pile of snow at the end of my driveway, both sides, is still as high as my head. It was much higher a few weeks ago, so much so that I had to ascend the twin mounts to lower their 7-foot peaks. 

When backing my car out I was unable to see traffic on our neighborhood street, in either direction. I felt like a gerbil moon-walking my way into the fox den every morning.

