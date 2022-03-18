One day late last summer, Management and I took a drive up north a few miles to visit one of my farming buddies in Old 97, a decrepit Dodge Dakota I use for farm work. On the way, I saw a fellow come out of a hayfield driving a tractor with a big round bale on his loader and head south down the county highway but didn’t think much about it at the time. We reached our destination, and after we finished our visit, we headed back towards home, by now it was after sunset and dark.
We reached the county highway, turned south and I urged Old 97 up to speed. The road is fairly straight and level for about three miles, but has a couple of small zig-zags across the river flats, which make it difficult to judge oncoming traffic orientation at night. Additionally, it is often difficult to judge whether the oncoming vehicle is a quarter mile away or a mile or more in the distance. On this occasion, I saw a single bright light in the distance, and assumed it was an oncoming vehicle. About a mile south of the intersection we had entered on, there is a bridge over a creek. Something seemed strange about the single headlight, so I slowed, and as I approached the bridge, suddenly realized the light was centered in my lane and seemingly coming straight towards me. I’m not sure of the exact sequence of events, but almost too late I realized it was a rear facing light on a slow moving tractor, slammed on Old 97’s brakes and skidded a bit as I veered over into the left lane and around it. Whew!
It was the round bale hauling tractor I had seen earlier, and the guy’s hay lot was just past the bridge and on the east side of the road, so we were very fortunate we passed him before he turned left in front of us. There was no visible Slow Moving Vehicle Sign in evidence. It could have been ugly, but, thank the Lord, there was no accident though it was way too close for comfort.
I have this sense on the stage of life that calamity is in our lane, headed straight towards us, and a simple swerve isn’t enough to escape it. The good people in Ukraine are certainly in calamity’s path, with even less of a chance to swerve.
With the amount of often-conflicting news reports about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it is difficult to parse through the deluge and get to the truth. The only obvious thing to me is that Putin made his move because he fears nothing from the extremely weak occupant of our White House.
On a related subject, this White House occupant and his minions are telling us that the immediate solution to our energy supply issue is to simply discard our hydrocarbon-consuming vehicles and purchase electric vehicles. Don’t know about you, but I see a bit of a problem there. In 2020, there were 287 million vehicles registered in the United States; a small percentage of them electric powered. Though there is a bunch of publicity about electric vehicles, in the grand scheme of things, very few are in production. The most noticeable producer is Tesla. Last year, Elon Musk delivered under a million units. Let’s see, in another 286 years, he could replace the rest of the vehicles we’d need. With a government subsidy for each unit, of course.
Yup, that will quickly solve every transportation problem and put the ruling cabal’s current boogeyman, Putin, in his place.
One might say that analogy is somewhat simplistic, however much less simplistic than the current narrative. For starters, how do they propose to charge the batteries on the electric vehicle without hydrocarbons? Or even, where are the construction plans for the infrastructure to charge 287 million vehicles? And, the kicker, how are they proposing to collect the road tax? Haven’t seen anything in the Green New Deal about that. Might be in there, deep in the fine print, but it certainly isn’t being publicized.
Staggering trillion dollar increases in the deficits, runaway inflation, uncontrolled invasion by illegal aliens on the southern border, war abroad, petroleum industry gutted. That’s just for starters. The current occupant of the White House with his supporting cast in the House and Senate have made tremendous progress in turning the American dream into a Nightmare in one short year. Dishonorable, but will have to admit they have been extremely effective.
They drive us into calamity. Will we be able to swerve in time?
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.