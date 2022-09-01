The environment in which we are raised influences how we act and think. For instance, a child that is raised in a big city compared to a child that is raised on a farm think and act differently. The culture in which we live is the next step bigger than the environment of family and location. The culture includes the country in which a person lives and the government(s) of that country.
In the 1950s and 1960s the United States of America was swimming in the culture sea of right-wing Christianity and absolute Biblical moral principles. In the 2020s it is clear that we are now swimming in the culture sea of left-wing secularism and relativity.
In the culture sea of right-wing Christianity everyone seemed to know right from wrong, that there were only two sexes and that women had babies. President Clinton signed into law “The Defense of Marriage Act” (DOMA) in 1996 which stated that a marriage was between one man and one woman. In 2013 and in 2015 the law was invalidated by the Supreme Court. What happened to the traditional marriage precedence of the USA since 1776 until now is an example of the left-wing secular influence. The right-wing church culture has lost so much influence that I am not sure it will ever be recovered.
As a result of the change, I have observed an interesting phenomenon. When a left-wing idea is presented and a person on the right disagrees, they are considered to be divisive or unreasonable or exhibiting racism or being uncooperative or intolerant or suffering gender dysphoria or something is deemed to be WRONG with them. Then when a right-wing idea is presented and the person on the left disagrees, the person on the right presenting the idea is still the one declared guilty of dividing people and being intolerant and, and, and, you can finish the narrative. So, the moral of the story is that the right-winger swimming in the sea of left-wing culture is the bad evil person and the left-winger is always the saint. Fifty years ago, the opposite was true.
In the USA we are now swimming in the sea of the left-wing culture. What has happened over the past 50 plus years has been nothing short of an amazing changing of the water in the sea. I could give so many examples of the changes that have taken place. I agree with those who have said, the left-wing news media, the public education system and the entertainment industry have slowly changed the water in the sea. The right-wingers have a large task ahead of them if the water in the sea of left-wing secular culture is to be changed. Right-wingers, now more than ever, must continue to swim against the current of the left-wing cultural sea.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
