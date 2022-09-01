Dallas Smith Mug

The environment in which we are raised influences how we act and think. For instance, a child that is raised in a big city compared to a child that is raised on a farm think and act differently. The culture in which we live is the next step bigger than the environment of family and location. The culture includes the country in which a person lives and the government(s) of that country.

In the 1950s and 1960s the United States of America was swimming in the culture sea of right-wing Christianity and absolute Biblical moral principles. In the 2020s it is clear that we are now swimming in the culture sea of left-wing secularism and relativity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.