Stress. Everyone experiences it from time to time. In fact, some stress is a good thing. It keeps us alert, motivated, and helps us recognize danger.
But too much stress, or chronic stress, can be harmful to the body. In a dangerous situation, stress signals the body to activate the “fight or flight” response, releasing the stress hormone: cortisol. Because of this, your pulse quickens, you breathe faster, and your brain increases activity, in preparation for facing the stressor. After the stressful event, cortisol levels return to normal and everything resets.
When there is chronic stress, the body never receives a clear signal to return to normal functioning. This failure of the stress response to shut off can lead to disturbances in sleep, appetite, and overall health. It can also lead to depression is some people.
The connection between stress and depression is ever revolving. People who are stressed often neglect healthy lifestyle practices, further exacerbating the stress and depression. But you can help protect yourself by adopting some healthy lifestyle choices to help manage stress levels; reducing your risk of depression.
Set goals and priorities. Decide what must get done and what can wait. Learn to say “no” to new tasks if you start to feel that you are taking on too much. Be mindful of what you have accomplished at the end of the day, not what you were unable to do.
Build strong, supportive relationships. Isolation is a risk for depression, while relationships buffer people from the effects. Keep in touch with people who can provide emotional support and practical help.
Exercise. Just 30 minutes per day can help boost your mood and improve your health.
Engage in relaxing activities such as yoga, meditation, or prayer. These activities have positive effects on the emotional brain circuits.
Make time for yourself. Self-care is very important. Schedule time for a hobby or self-care activity.
Sleep. Eight hours of sleep is important. Avoid watching TV, reading or being on your phone while in bed.
Spend more time outside. Sunshine (vitamin D) is a good way to help improve your mood and mental health. As the year moves into spring weather, the days will be longer and warmer, take advantage of the improving weather. Spending just 15 minutes outside in the sun can help your mental health.
Talk to your healthcare provider. Do not wait for your healthcare provider to ask about your stress. This is especially important if your stress is affecting your relationships or daily tasks.
If you are feeling overwhelmed by your stress, seek help from a health professional. You should seek help right away if you have suicidal thoughts, are overwhelmed, or feel you cannot cope as a result of stress. There are people who can help. Call the Crisis Line and Referral Service at 218-828-HELP (4357); the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255); or Crisis Text Line: text MN to 741741.
Brea Hamdorf is a member of the Aitkin County Public Health Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide.
